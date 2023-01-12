Onyx’s MoveMyHealthData Platform Powers OtisHealth to Give Customer Access to Records from Hundreds of Health Plans
OtisHealth is a free mobile and web service that helps families, caregivers, and people with chronic illnesses manage their health and health information.
Onyx is delighted to help Otis Health's members retrieve their health information from hundreds of Health Plans through the integration of MoveMyHealthData and the Otis Health application”ELKRIDGE, MD, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx, LLC, is pleased to announce that OtisHealth has added Onyx’s MoveMyHealthData to its health management application, giving customers access to their medical records from hundreds of health plans.
— Naveen Chaudhary, Client Success Officer at Onyx
Onyx built MoveMyHealthData to support Health Plans and consumer applications like OtisHealth. It addresses the need to enable consumers to retrieve their clinical data when they move to a new Health Plan or to recover their historical data. MoveMyHealthData uses the standards-based Patient Access APIs required by the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Rule to enable members to connect to their prior health plan and retrieve their data.
MoveMyHealthData goes further. As providers prepare to support improved interoperability standards that will make more clinical information available to patients, MoveMyHealthData will be there to enable consumers to retrieve that clinical data from their providers and add it to the health record they are maintaining with their Health Plan.
"Onyx is delighted to help Otis Health's members retrieve their health information from hundreds of Health Plans through the integration of MoveMyHealthData and the Otis Health application," says Naveen Chaudhary, Client Success Officer at Onyx.
Anyone who takes cares of a family member, friend or patient knows that reconciling paper, digital and verbal instructions is a tedious and frustrating process. And during critical emergencies, the lack of transparency and access to this information can mean the difference between life and death.
“What we love about MoveMyHealthData is our members can retrieve their clinical data with fewer connections. With one login to a single payor, a member can retrieve records of all their healthcare activity with providers, labs, and pharmacies. These records are then parsed and added to the member’s health profile in OtisHealth. This will give members and their care team a more complete picture of their health.”says Marc Mar-Yohana, Founder, OtisHealth
About Onyx, LLC
Onyx, LLC is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry’s leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange. Focused on standards based, interoperable technologies that ensure security, privacy and the delivery of the right information to the right place at the right time, Onyx is the expert in enabling our customers to garner the greatest value from their participation in the healthcare eco-system of tomorrow. Please visit us at www.onyxhealth.io.
Michael Corbin
NewWave
michael.corbin@newwave.io