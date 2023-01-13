Coosa Valley Open - ATP Challenger to take place in Rome, Georgia - February 19-26, 2023
The Coosa Valley Open ATP Challenger is set to take place at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College from February 19-26.ROME, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coosa Valley Open ATP Challenger is set to take place at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College from February 19-26. This exciting event will feature some of the top players in the world competing for valuable ATP rankings points and a share of the $80,000 prize money.
Men’s professional tennis begins with the ATP Challenger Tour. Players develop their talents and skills against elite competition while gaining valuable experience as they climb the ATP Rankings. Every player launches their career at this level, with the hope of reaching the Top 100 and competing on the ATP Tour and in Grand Slam tournaments.
The tournament will feature a 32-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. The tournament Director, Brian Braziel, said “We are very excited to host this great event in Rome, Georgia, and to showcase some of the best players in the world. We are expecting a strong field of competitors and are looking forward to a great tournament.”
These tournaments give fans the excitement of watching world-class tennis in a smaller, more intimate setting. The ability to catch the Next Gen stars of professional tennis, before they arrive on the game’s biggest stages, is one of the more unique aspects of life on the ATP Challenger Tour.
For more information on the Coosa Valley Open ATP Challenger, please visit the tournament website at www.coosavalleyopen.com.
Press - Coosa Valley Open
Coosa Valley Open
info@coosavalleyopen.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram