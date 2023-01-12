Fruit Powders Market is projected to Expand to US$ 36.4 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is poised to be an incredibly profitable market in the coming years! The FMI forecasts a CAGR of 5.6%, with particularly strong growth expected from the U.S., due to increasing consumer demand for organic and natural fruit based food products

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fruit powder market is poised to witness at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The market for fruit powder is expected to expand from US$ 17.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 36.4 billion by 2033.



Increasing need for longer-lasting food items, combined with growing demand for seasonal products throughout the year, is fuelling the expansion in the market for fruit powder across several end-use sectors. Moreover, the growing need for commercially available fruit powder processed using various technologies which include vacuum drying, drum drying, spray drying and freeze drying, is also driving the market growth

Fruit Powder Market Growth Benefits a Growing Number of Health-Conscious Consumers.

Consumers are constantly attempting to meet their optimal nutritional intake through functional food and beverages. Increase in consumer knowledge about the value of micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids has resulted into growing product demand.

With changing lifestyle patterns, people are more attracted towards convenience foods that match their unique nutritional requirements, contributing to the market expansion of the fruit powder across regions.

Factors Limiting the Fruit Powder Market Growth:

Process involves making Fruit powder is dehydrating and drying fruits following different ways, including freeze drying, drum drying, spray drying, and others. This processes are costly, which raises the cost of fruit powder.

As fruit powder is concentrated, numerous fruits are utilised to make a little packet of the product, increasing the price even more. Fruit powder's higher price point, along with the availability of alternatives, may limit the sales and slow down industry growth.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the market during forthcoming years. This is attributable to customers' increasing need for convenient and healthy food products as a result of their growing health consciousness.

Due to changing consumption habits and rising demand for novel food products, China and India are among the greatest consumers of convenience food. Along with this, the acceptability, affordability, and availability of the fruit powder are important factors driving regional market expansion.

Key Takeaways

The US market for fruit powders is to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% and reach US$ 12.9 Bn by 2033.

The South Korea market for fruit powders is predicted to develop at a 5.4% CAGR to hit US$ 1.3 Bn by 2033.

By 2033, the UK market for fruit powders is poised to increase at a 6.7% CAGR and hit US$ 1.5 Bn.

The China market is predicted to witness a 7% CAGR and grow at US$ 2.6 Bn by 2033.

By 2033, the Japan fruit powders market is anticipated to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to attain US$ 2.1 Bn.

By product type segment of the fruit powders market, the Strawberry sector to develop at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The Conventional sector may prosper at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to the nature segment.





Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers in the fruit powder market should expect growing demand, mostly from the cosmetics and personal care industries.

The adaptability and growing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products are predicted to entice manufacturers to include fruit powder in their products. Companies are attempting to provide customised fruit powder to meet the diverse needs of cosmetics and personal care product producers.

NutraDry released Australian organic pumpkin powder in 2019. The powder is composed entirely of butternut pumpkins farmed organically in Australia, with no fillers or additions. Australian Certified Organics has certified it.

Major players working in the Fruit Powders Market are:

Kanegrade Ltd.

European Freeze Dry Ltd.

Drytech Process (I) Pvt. Ltd

The Green Labs LLC.

Nutradry Pty Ltd

Paradise Fruits Solutions Gmbh & Co.KG

Vinayak Ingredients Private Ltd

Watershed Foods LLC.

Artemis International

DMH Ingredients Inc.

AS Harrison & Co Pty Ltd.

RFI Ingredients

Van Drunen Farms





Key Segments

Based on Product Type:

Strawberry

Blackberry

Black Currant

Raspberry

Blueberry

Peach

Apple

Pear

Apricot

Plum

Based on Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Based on End Use:

Fruit Processing

Beverage Processing

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care





Based on Technology:

Freeze Dried

Spray Dried

Vacuum Dried

Drum Dried

