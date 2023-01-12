Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,861 in the last 365 days.

January 12, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Six Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Secures Six Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud 

~The indictments were sought by the Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today six indictments secured by his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit. 

  • Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).
  • James Luisan West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).
  • Jeffrey S. West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).
  • Billy J. West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).
  • William H. West Jr., Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).
  • Darryl Hurley, Northampton; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178).

Last March, Attorney General Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. The Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit was created in response and announced its first indictments in September

The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as these cases are open and ongoing. 

 

###

You just read:

January 12, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Six Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.