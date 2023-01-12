January 12, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Six Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Secures Six Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

~The indictments were sought by the Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today six indictments secured by his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit.

Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

James Luisan West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

Jeffrey S. West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

Billy J. West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

William H. West Jr., Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

Darryl Hurley, Northampton; charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178).

Last March, Attorney General Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. The Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit was created in response and announced its first indictments in September.

The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as these cases are open and ongoing.

