Former head of the Government Office recommended to be disciplined

VIETNAM, January 12 - HÀ NỘI – The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee asked the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against Mai Tiến Dũng, former Minister-Chairman of the Government Office, it announced on Thursday.

Dũng is also former member of the Party Central Committee and former Secretary of the Party Committee of the Government Office.

The decision was made at the 25th meeting of the commission held from January 10-12, to discuss disciplinary measures against some Party units and individuals.

The commission also served a warning to the standing board of the Party Committee of the Government Office and the standing board of the Party Committee of the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

The commission issued a reprimand to the Party delegation to the People’s Committee of Hà Nội of the 2021-2026 tenure for violating the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showing a lack of responsibility and lax leadership. These violations enabled the municipal People’s Committee and some organisations and individuals to breach Party regulations and State laws in purchasing, managing and using biologicals, chemicals, medical materials and equipment, as well as in receiving citizens repatriated from abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the committee, the responsibility for those violations and mistakes belongs to the Party delegation to the People’s Committee of Hà Nội of the 2021-2026 tenure and the following individuals: Chử Xuân Dũng, member of the municipal Party Committee, member of the Party delegation and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; Nguyễn Khắc Hiền, former member of the Party Committee of the municipal Health Department and former director of the department; and Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, former deputy director of the municipal Public Security Department.

The commission also gave a warning to Nguyễn Khắc Hiền, dispelled Nguyễn Anh Tuấn from the Party and asked the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against Chử Xuân Dũng.

The commission asked the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against a number of incumbent and former officials of Bắc Kạn, Bình Thuận and An Giang provinces.

The commission also discussed and decided on a number of other important matters during the session. VNS