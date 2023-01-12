Network as a Service (NaaS) Market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Future Growth, and Future Scope by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of a network as a service in digital transformation of businesses is driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analysis of the Global Network as a Service (NaaS) Market

The global Network as a Service (NaaS) market size reached USD 16.65 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.4 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Network as a Service (NaaS) is a critical component in enterprise network architecture for supporting the adaptation of innovative technologies depending on market demands, as well as for improving network performance, productivity, user experiences, and proactive maintenance. Owing to the increased internet penetration in functional business domains, many enterprises are deploying Network as a Service (Naas) in their business functions. Growing number of customers are turning to cloud alternatives to help them save money on network quality improvement.

Network as a Service (NaaS) reduces costs by introducing new virtualized network infrastructure processes for hardware, software, operations, and maintenance. In addition, technological advancements in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Network as a Service (NaaS) algorithms are accelerating revenue growth of the market. Many market players are introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to streamline and distribution of data. These metrics are significant in cost reduction and time. However, concerns regarding data security are a significant barrier to network as a service market growth. The protection of varied personal user data is becoming challenging owing to the rise in cyberattacks and data breaches. According to a leading cybersecurity company, globally WannaCry ransomware attacks affect around 230,000 computers. Revenue and reputation of the company may significantly affect owing to data breaches.

Businesses and organisations can use full/true NaaS, managed services, and subscription hardware. It is a framework that makes use of model-driven abstraction, network transformation, open application programming interfaces (APIs), and service lifecycle automation. Users may automate the order-to-service process, introduce new technology, and streamline new services with NaaS. Additionally, it decreases the amount of time needed to resolve problems and removes manual interference from the service fulfilment process. It also provides error-free service activation, which enhances the customer experience.

NaaS automates several procedures, optimises for optimum performance, and orchestrates the continuous supply of features, new fixes, and capabilities. It offers firewall and packet capability inspection, network monitoring, application and underlying architecture modelling, and security policy enforcement. In order to address problems and enhance user experience, it also provides AI-driven capabilities and the capacity to proactively route application traffic.

With the help of a global point of presence (POP) backbone, NaaS offers companies and organisations low latency connection, worldwide coverage, and minimal packet loss when connecting to branch offices or platform-as-a-service, software-as-a-service, or infrastructure-as-a-service applications. These services are deployable, readily available, and co-managed. It includes unified communication services on virtualized customer premise equipment (vCPE) or public clouds, as well as network access solutions and managed services.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players operating in the global Network as a Service (NaaS) market and studied in the report include Cisco Systems Inc, Cloudflare, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Verizon Communications Inc., Nokia Corporation, Dell Inc., Tata Communications Limited, Cato Networks Ltd., Amdocs Management Limited, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Perimeter 81 Ltd., ALE USA Inc., NTT Communication and among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

WAN as a service segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021. Significant number of enterprises are increasingly using WAN as a service to secure network traffic across cloud-based and on-premise systems. WAN as a service distributes network traffic across numerous WAN connections, allowing for more cost-effective data transmission.

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Many large organizations are using Network as a Service (NaaS) to provide proactive, personalized experiences, which encourages providers and distributors to improve enterprise lifecycle.

The virtual private network segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Encrypted connections aid in the secure transmission of sensitive data and virtual private networks are widely used across industry verticals. The use of NaaS Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology is widespread among IT business users.

Network as a service market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing implementation of the network as a service in information technology and networking architecture in this region is driving market revenue growth in this region. According to The World Bank, in 2020, over 92% of North Americans have access to the internet. Service providers in this region are increasingly looking beyond traditional core offerings of businesses as contend with ongoing price reduction and competition.

Furthermore, the report supplies an in-depth understanding and insight into the leading manufacturers and players with a brief overview of their business. This section deals with the latest business moves, product launches, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and profitable business ventures. The report also includes revenue estimations and CAGR of the Network as a Service (NaaS) market in the coming years.

How will this Report Benefit you?

The 250-page report by Emergen Research contains 194 tables and 189 charts and graphs. Anyone in need of a commercial, in-depth assessment of the global Network as a Service (NaaS) market and comprehensive market segment analysis can benefit from our new research. With the latest research, you can estimate the entire Network as a Service (NaaS) regional and global markets. To grow your market share, get financial analysis of the entire market and its various segments. We believe there is great potential for fast-growing energy storage technology in this industry. Find out how to leverage current and potential revenue streams in this area. Research also helps you make better strategic decisions, allowing you to formulate growth strategies, enhance competitive analysis, and improve business productivity.

Emergen Research has segmented the global network as a service market on the basis of type, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

WAN as a service

LAN as a service

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and medium enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Virtual private network

Bandwidth on demand

Multi-branch connectivity

WAN Optimization

Secure web gateway

Others (Integrated network security as a Service)

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

IT and Telecommunication

Banking and financial services

Healthcare

Retail and e-commerce

Transportation and logistics

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further provides insight into the regions dominating the market and is expected to lead the market in the coming years. The report also discusses the growth rate and market size of each major region for the forecast period. It also covers production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, current and emerging trends, import/export, and the presence of key players in each region.

In-depth Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Network as a Service (NaaS) market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Network as a Service (NaaS) industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Competitive landscape

Chapter 7: Market share analysis

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

Refer to ToC for more information on the chapters of the report.

