MDC offers free class on invasive, non-native plant management Jan. 28 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Invasive, non-native plants are ecologically destructive, and they are a problem shared by both urban and rural property owners. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class on how to identify and manage invasive plants from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Some invasives like bush honeysuckle will be among the first plants to sprout green leaves in late winter or early spring. Battling them early reduces problems faced later. Throughout the growing season various invasive plants will sprout and grow along yard fences, in natural areas such as woodlands, and in acreage fields and pastures. Some may look benign. But they crowd out native wildflowers, shrubs, and trees that serve people and wildlife.

This class will help homeowners and land managers spot troublesome invasives. Stephanie Kemp, MDC assistant nature center manager, will discuss what control measures are effective in reducing or eliminating invasive plants. A proactive and informed approach can boost scenery and wildlife habitat in yard borders, throughout neighborhoods, and in urban or rural natural areas.

The class is open to participants ages 14 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fp.

