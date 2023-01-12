Porsche Cars Canada reports best sales year in 2022

Deliveries of 9,195 units represent an increase of 1% over 2021

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL), importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, today reported year-to-date total sales of 9,195 units, besting its prior yearly result in 2021. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle sales also achieved an unprecedented year with 3,053 units reported.

"We are delighted to report best-ever Canadian results in what has been a challenging year for the industry," said John Cappella, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We are off a to great start as Porsche prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary as well as 60 years of the iconic 911 later this year.”

The first vehicle to bear the Porsche name, the 356 "No. 1" Roadster, received its street certification in 1948. As the successor to the Porsche 356, the 901 prototype was first unveiled at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) in 1963, before being renamed 911 for its market launch in 1964.

Model PCL Yearly Sales 2022 2021 718 Boxster 285 358 718 Cayman 268 282 911 1,444 1,364 Cayenne 2,872 2,443 Macan 3,376 3,657 Panamera 354 305 Taycan 596 732 Grand Totals 9,195 9,141 Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned 3,053 2,930

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.



At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.



Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada | facebook.com/Porsche | instagram.com/porschecanada

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/



Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/

Patrick Saint-Pierre Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. 647-531-2992 patrick.saint-pierre@porsche.ca