Digital Pathology Market Worth $1.86 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Digital Pathology Market by Offering (Hardware [Scanner, Tissue Microarray], Software [Information Management, Image Analysis], Service), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Training), End User (Hospital, Academic Institute) - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Digital Pathology Market by Offering (Hardware [Scanner, Tissue Microarray], Software [Information Management, Image Analysis], Service), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Training), End User (Hospitals, Academic Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the digital pathology market is projected to reach $1.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Digital pathology involves managing, acquiring, interpreting, and sharing pathology information, including data and slides, in a digital environment. These slides are created by capturing glass slides with a scanning device to provide high-resolution digital images, which can be viewed on mobile devices or computer screens.

Digital pathology improves the analysis of slides more quickly and accurately than microscopy, allowing long-term data storage for predictive analysis, providing rapid access to prior cases, and reducing errors by eliminating breakages of slides. Digital pathology also involves barcoding slides which reduce misidentification. Furthermore, it enables multiple-angle and live zoomed viewing, measuring multiple automated optical inspection (AOI), and provides a dashboard for analyzing annotations and data. Additionally, digital pathology fosters collaboration, curbs outsourcing trends, makes remote access possible with flexible work schedules, provides faster access to digital slides, reduces data organizing, matching, and retrieving time, speeds access to samples, and improves turnaround time, especially in complex cases.

Major market players are launching advanced products for use in various pathology procedures. For instance, in December 2022, Deciphex Limited (Ireland) launched its Patholytix 3.0., a digital research pathology platform. This platform allows users to effectively manage data and samples, thus overcoming the limitations of laboratory information management system (LIMS) software.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Pathology Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the digital pathology market. The increased number of patients requiring diagnosis, changes in governance and regulatory requirements, and the need for pathologists to work remotely accelerated the adoption of digital pathology solutions amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the increasing need for disease diagnosis, the U.S. FDA relaxed its guidelines for validating and approving digital pathology-related technology. The relaxations in the regulations enabled more flexibility for pathologists to work remotely, allowing precise and safer results.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased collaborations among stakeholders in the digital pathology market. For instance, in May 2020, Indica Labs (U.S.), a provider of digital pathology solutions, collaborated with information technology consulting companies, Octo (U.S.) and Axle Informatics (U.S.) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) (U.S.), to develop an online collection of high-resolution histopathology images of tissues from COVID-19 patients using Indica’s HALO Link platform.

The digital pathology market is segmented based on Offering (Hardware [Tissue Microarray, Scanners, Other Hardware], Software, Services), Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery & Development, Education & Training, Teleconsultation), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes & Academics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on offering, in 2023, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the digital pathology market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased demand for precise & accurate diagnosis, the rising awareness about the importance of early disease diagnosis, and an increase in patients requiring in vitro tests.

Based on application, in 2023, the disease diagnosis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the digital pathology market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high burden of chronic diseases, the high adoption of teleconsulting, and the rising awareness about the importance of early disease diagnosis.

Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the digital pathology market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased availability and affordability of advanced technological pathology solutions at hospitals, higher preference for hospitals/clinics as a primary center of care, and the high volume of patient inflow to hospitals & clinics.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the digital pathology market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, in 2023, the U.S. is expected to be the largest shareholding market in North America. The market growth in the U.S. is driven by the digitization of pathology services, high investments in R&D, high adoption of advanced technologies, and the increased demand for reliable and faster diagnostics.

However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by the rising geriatric population in countries such as China, Japan, and India, the increasing penetration of healthcare services, the rising healthcare expenditures, and the increasing R&D activities in precision medicine for oncology in research institutes in China, India, and Singapore.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market participants between 2020 and 2022. In the last couple of years, the digital pathology market has witnessed various strategic developments.

Some of the key players operating in the digital pathology market are 3DHISTECH Ltd.(Hungary), Leica Microsystems (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) (Germany), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Visiopharm A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Glencoe Software, Inc. (U.S.), XIFIN, Inc. (U.S.), and PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Digital Pathology Market, by Offering

Hardware Slide Scanners Bright Field Other Scanners Tissue Microarray Other Hardware

Software Image Analysis Software Information Management System Other Software

Services

Note 1: Other Hardware includes Clinical Microscopes and Accessories.

Note 2: Other Software includes Digital Storage Systems, Tissue Microarray Software, and Telepathology Platforms.

Digital Pathology Market, by Application

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery & Development

Education & Training

Teleconsultation

Digital Pathology Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Digital Pathology Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

