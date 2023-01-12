SMS Firewall Market to be Worth $3.3 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Markets N Research

Global SMS Firewall Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Components (Platforms and Services), By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), By SMS Type (Application-to-Person (A2P) Messages and Person-to-Application (P2A) Messages), By SMS Traffic (National SMS Traffic and International SMS Traffic), By Deployment Modes (On-premises and Cloud), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

The global SMS firewall market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 3.3 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "SMS Firewall Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Components (Platforms and Services), By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), By SMS Type (Application-to-Person (A2P) Messages and Person-to-Application (P2A) Messages), By SMS Traffic (National SMS Traffic and International SMS Traffic), By Deployment Modes (On-premises and Cloud) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 2.3 billion and USD 3.3 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

SMS Firewall Market Analysis:

One of the key factors propelling the growth of the SMS firewall market is the increase in demand from SMS aggregators and mobile network providers to restrict unlawful SMS traffic. Adopting application-to-person (A2P) SMS in industries like BFSI, retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, and strict government regulations and policies are driving the market growth for SMS firewalls. SMS fraud activities like phishing, spoofing, and spamming are on the rise. The market for SMS firewalls is further influenced by the growing requirement to protect networks against grey route traffic that can result in large revenue losses and an increase in message assaults such as spoofing, flooding, spamming, and flooding. Additionally, the SMS firewall market is positively impacted by rising data traffic, a focus on customer experience, CRM, and marketing efforts.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.10 % 2028 Value Projection 3.3 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 2.3 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Components, By Services, By SMS Type, By SMS Traffic, By Deployment Modes and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America





List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Symsoft

Cellusys

Route Mobile Limited

ANAM Technologies Ltd.

Tyntec

SAP SE

Belgacom ICS

Tata Communications Limited

Mahindra Comviva, Infobip Ltd.

Twilio Inc.

Syniverse Technologies, LLC.

Omobio (PVT) Limited

AMD Telecom S.A.

Comviva and IBM have Announced a Collaboration to Deploy the BlueMarble Solution

In January 2022, Comviva announced a partnership with IBM to deploy BlueMarble Solution, their next-generation all-in-one solution for sales, distribution, and commerce, on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. This collaboration is a comprehensive approach to accelerating Communication Service Providers' (CSPs') digital transformation worldwide. CSPs may upgrade their business platforms and avoid difficult transformative cycles thanks to Comviva's BlueMarble Solution.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the SMS firewall market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in February 2019, to analyze and monitor any leakage when using its International Application to Person SMS hub, Monty Mobile developed an agreement with Glo Ghana.

Driving Factors:

A2P (Application-to-Person) Messaging's Rapid Growth to Drive the Market

With the development of technology and a growing reliance on virtual forms of communication, SMS has quickly become more significant in people's daily lives. Rapid SMS firewall implementation is crucial in securing user data on telecom or mobile networks and is a significant driver of demand and market revenue growth. Cyberattackers are gaining access to more opportunities provided by information technology (I.T.) to steal data and damage the gadgets of network users. SMS firewalls guard against these technical intrusions by screening all SS7-based on-net and off-net messages and classifying A2P and P2P messages to stop any potential grey routes. Due to their increased use over the next years, the market is anticipated to experience revenue growth.

Increasing Use of SMS Firewalls to Monetize SMS Traffic Drive the Market Growth

Mobile network operators use SMS firewalls more frequently to shield their clients from potential regional and global cyber threats, which is also anticipated to support the market's revenue growth shortly. A company's hardware, software, and applications locations vary between on-premise and cloud I.T. systems. Today, on-premise infrastructures, which have their applications on-site, are more popular, which is anticipated to affect market revenue growth positively.

Restraining Factors:

Concerns that Users' Lack of Technological Knowledge would Limit Market Growth

Network users must have the necessary technical knowledge to use SMS firewalls effectively and dynamically. It is not always possible to do this because it calls for rights and alertness to keep up with firewall upgrades, identify and avoid malicious assaults, and maintain attentiveness. Additionally, a major setback that may impede market revenue growth is the rise in cyberattacks in recent years as a result of an increasing amount of labor being done online.

Global SMS Firewall Market Segmentations:

Global SMS Firewall Market By Component:

Platforms

Services

Global SMS Firewall Market By Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global SMS Firewall Market By SMS Type:

Application-to-Person (A2P) messages

Person-to-Application (P2A) messages

Global SMS Firewall Market By SMS Traffic:

National SMS Traffic

International SMS Traffic

Global SMS Firewall Market By Deployment Modes:

On-premises

Cloud

SMS Firewall Market: Key Players

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global SMS Firewall market. Key players profiled in the report include: #Symsoft , #Cellusys , #RouteMobileLimited , #ANAMTechnologies , #Tyntec , SAP SE , #Belgacom , Tata Communications Limited , #MahindraComviva , #Twilio , #Syniverse , #Omobio , #AMDTelecom

The competition among the players is expected to get intense with the next few years with the growing focus of the players on the research and development activities with new launches.

Global SMS Firewall Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the SMS firewall market over the forecast period. The region's demand is rising due to the e-commerce and healthcare sectors' rapid expansion, fueling the expansion of the SMS firewall market's revenue. Additionally, a strong presence of important competitors in the region's nations is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth in North America. Revenue growth in the North American market is also fueled by rising demand for SMS firewalls in the banking and educational sectors.





Further Report Findings

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global SMS firewall market share in the coming years due to the widespread use of SMS firewall solutions by SMS aggregators, MNOs, and telecom operators to access spam-free text messages and streamline corporate processes.

The market for SMS firewall has expanded in this region as a result of SMS aggregators and mobile network providers implementing SMS firewall software or solutions on a significant scale.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by the introduction of strict laws for spam traffic in the area and the increase in A2P message penetration across industry verticals such as e-commerce, banking, and government.

SMS Firewall Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the SMS Firewall market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the SMS Firewall market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall SMS Firewall market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the SMS Firewall market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the SMS Firewall market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the SMS Firewall market?

How do regulatory standards affect the SMS Firewall market?

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global SMS Firewall Market, By Component Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global SMS Firewall Market, By Services Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Global SMS Firewall Market, By SMS Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 7: Global SMS Firewall Market, By SMS Traffic Segment Analysis

Chapter 8: Global SMS Firewall Market, By Deployment Modes Segment Analysis

Chapter 9: SMS Firewall Market – Regional Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Chapter 10: SMS Firewall Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12: Company Profiles

Chapter 13: Research Methodology

Chapter 14: Questionnaire

Chapter 15: Related Reports

