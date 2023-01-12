Submit Release
American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Feb. 26.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@aa.com 


