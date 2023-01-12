Submit Release
The Dortmund Tattoo Convention 2023 Is Back , and It’s Bigger Than Ever

Over 20.000 tattoo enthusiasts are expected to join over a thousand artists at the 26th edition of the TattooCon

DORTMUND, GERMANY, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 26th year in a row, TattooCon will bring together leading brands and international tattoo artists to celebrate the heritage and cultural history of tattooing. With over 1,000 tattoo, piercing, and street artists, as well as manufacturers, trend companies, and more, attendees will have the opportunity to see the latest techniques and products in the industry. In addition to the art and products on display, there will also be games, sneakers, barbers, food trends, drinks, and influencers and celebrities in attendance.

TattooCon sets the standard for all tattoo fairs through innovation and is the perfect platform for artists to showcase their work and for visitors to see and set new trends. With the growing popularity of tattoos as works of art and expressions of individuality, the quality of tattoos has improved significantly in recent years. Millions of people are enthusiastic about this art and cannot get enough of high-quality images on the skin.

The event will take place at the Messe Dortmund GmbH from June 1-4, with doors opening at 2:00 PM on Thursday and 11:00 AM on Friday through Sunday.
The VIP-Aftershow-Party on Saturday will have top DJs and celebrities in attendance and will go on until open end. Located in Dortmund, Germany, the event is easily accessible through the city's transport infrastructure.

Visitors can purchase their tickets online or at the door, and exhibitors are still in time to apply for a booth.

The TattooCon team has been organizing this event since 1994 and is dedicated to providing the best platform for artists and attendees to connect and celebrate the art of tattooing. With over 20,000 visitors expected, this year's event is sure to be a memorable experience for all.

