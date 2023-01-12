GPARENCY Raises $7 Million of JV Equity for $30 Million Capitalization: Charges only $11,000
EINPresswire.com/ -- For a flat fee of $11,000, GPARENCY -- a national commercial real estate prop-tech platform providing ground-breaking tools for finding and financing transactions – has arranged $7 million of JV Equity for the $30 million total capitalization of a six-building, multi-family portfolio in the Kenwood section of Chicago. GPARENCY’s Avi Solomon represented the majority stake investor, KCB Management.
“This transaction is a prime example of our full-service approach to investment,” said Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and CEO of GPARENCY. “For a nominal fee, as opposed to an industry standard commission of three-percent for equity, which in this case would have been $210,000, our members receive premium service from an experienced brokerage team that goes above and beyond!”
The acquisition by Icarus Investment Group includes a total of 204 units in residential properties located at 4001 South Ellis Avenue, 4433 South Greenwood Avenue, 4500 South Drexel Avenue, 811 East 46th Street, and 4737 and 4746 South Ingleside Avenue.
Added Mr. Solomon, “We were able to provide programmatic institutional capital for the acquisition. Working with KCB and Icarus, we also brought together two industry forces whom we anticipate will continue doing business in the future.”
More information about the GPARENCY may be found at gparency.com
About GPARENCY
GPARENCY is a wholly unique commercial real estate prop-tech platform providing competitive tools for finding and financing transactions, nationwide. Its one-of-a-kind business model offers free access to a directory of national listings through an interactive digital map, aka Digital Marketplace, which is constantly updated for the most current on- and off-market availabilities. Other features include more than 400,000 sales and finance comps, relevant public data, updates on the best lender rates and terms, and the option of having a member of the GPARENCY Banking team shop or close a deal for a maximum of $11,000, debt or equity.
