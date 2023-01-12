Control Plane Announces Addition of Ronit Belson as Chief Operating Officer
Control Plane, the first sky computing solution harnessing the combined power of all the clouds, has announced that Ronit Belson has joined as COO.
Ronit's extensive experience and talent growing companies in the DevOps space made her the right choice to lead Control Plane's go-to-market strategy."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Control Plane, the first sky computing solution harnessing the combined power of all the clouds, has announced that Ronit Belson has joined as Chief Operating Officer. Belson will lead Control Plane's go-to-market strategy and operations.
— Doron Grinstein, CEO of Control Plane
Belson is a proven entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in the Chief Operating Officer role at developer-facing startups. Her career focus has been on understanding how to deliver products that solve the complex challenges developers face. She is an expert at building the teams and processes that drive sales, marketing, and operations toward achieving growth targets. Ronit's track record as a successful COO is evident as she led Testim.io, Cloud Meter, and Rollout to successful exits.
"Ronit's extensive experience and talent growing companies in the DevOps space made her the right choice to lead Control Plane's go-to-market strategy," said Doron Grinstein, CEO of Control Plane. "She has a proven track record of building teams to meet the needs of the development leaders we're serving."
Engineering leaders are using Control Plane to dramatically simplify their cloud operations, whether on a single or multiple clouds and locations. Control Plane allows customers to easily combine and configure public and private clouds and mix and match cloud services from AWS, GCP, Azure, or any other cloud to build flexible yet unbreakable cloud infrastructure. The benefits are extensive, resulting in more efficient DevOps and enormous cost-savings through Control Plane's Capacity AI, which optimizes the consumption of CPU and RAM to reduce runtime cost significantly. Furthermore, Control Plane ensures ultra-low latency around the globe by routing to containerized workloads in a geo-optimized manner.
"When I saw the enormity of Control Plane's product offering, I knew it was a game changer," said Belson. "We have assembled an incredibly talented group of engineers who built a product that will change how organizations are managing their applications in the cloud."
About Control Plane:
Founded in 2019, the Control Plane Platform was born out of the need to deliver unbreakable, auto-scaled, low-latency microservices. It is a virtual cloud made up of the three major cloud providers, harnessing all their power at a small fraction of the cost because workloads run serverless and cluster-less. The platform's 10x simplification and reduced time-to-market give developers all the knobs and levers needed to accomplish their production goals quickly and securely while also helping businesses realize significant savings.
Control Plane was in stealth mode until the product was launched in February 2022. Since then, the company has experienced exponential growth.
Winston Bowden
Control Plane
winston@controlplane.com
