Global Organic Olive Oil Market Is Expected to Generate $2.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Growing health concerns and rising consumer awareness for nutritional products drive the global organic olive oil market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global organic olive oil market. Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global organic olive oil market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic olive oil market garnered $932.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $932.6 million Market Size in 2031 $2.2 billion CAGR 8.9% No. of Pages in Report 342 Segments covered Product, End User, Sales Channel, and Region. Drivers Growing health concerns and rising consumer awareness for nutritional products Opportunities A wide range of available products Restraints High cost High fat content

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global organic olive oil market. Due to growing health concerns, consumers started to adopt organic olive oil in their daily diets.

The market has a huge scope to grow in the post-pandemic, as organic olive oil is widely used in a variety of products, including dietary supplements, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Products containing organic olive oil are also used to cure chronic diseases.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global organic olive oil market based on product, end user, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the extra virgin olive oil segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global organic olive oil market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the food service segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global organic olive oil market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the B2B suppliers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global organic olive oil market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global organic olive oil market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global organic olive oil market analyzed in the research include Borges International Group, Colavita, LLC, Deoleo, melissa kikizas s.a., Minerva Foods, Olinexo S.L., Nutrinveste SGPS, SA, Pompeian, Inc., United Olive Oil Import Co., monini spa.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global organic olive oil market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

