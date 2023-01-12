Global Cell Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 1,391.94 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 786.50 Mn in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Cell Therapy Market:

Global cell therapy market's growth can be hindered by stringent regulatory guidelines by regulatory authorities for cell therapy product approval. For instance, on December 20, 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, a biopharmaceutical company, announced that it had received an approval in Japan from Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for Breyanzi, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma

Global Cell Therapy Market – Driver

Adoption of inorganic strategies such as acquisition in order to develop new cell therapies

Adoption of inorganic strategies such as acquisition in order to develop new cell therapies is expected to drive cell therapy market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Amgen, Inc., a biotechnology company, announced that it had acquired Teneobio, a clinical stage biotechnology company. This acquisition includes Teneobio's novel T-cell engager platform, which expands on Amgen's existing leadership position in bispecific T-cell engagers by providing a differentiated, approach to Amgen's current BiTE platform. BiTE technology aims to provide a targeted immunotherapy approach in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5413

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cell Therapy Market:

The adoption of organic strategies such as product approval by regulatory authorities such as the U.S.Food and Drug Administration

The adoption of organic strategies such as product approvals by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to drive the global cell therapy market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, Novartis AG, a pharmaceutical company, announced that it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Kymriah, an autologous T-cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.

Global Cell Therapy Market Segmentation:

The global cell therapy market report is segmented into Type, Therapy, and Application

Based on Type, the market is segmented into autologous and allogeneic. Out of which, autologous segment is expected to dominant position in cell therapy market during the forecast period and this is attributed due to increase in use of autologous cell therapy. Autologous stem cell transplants are typically used in people who need to undergo high doses of chemotherapy and radiation to cure their diseases.

Based on Therapy, the market is segmented into mesenchymal stem cell therapy, fibroblast cell therapy, hematopoietic stem cell therapy, and other therapies. Out of which, mesenchymal stem cell therapy segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed due to the rising therapeutic use of mesenchymal stem cell therapy.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into musculoskeletal, malignancies, cardiovascular, dermatology and wounds, and other applications. Out of which, musculoskeletal, segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to increase in cases of musculoskeletal diseases.

Among all segmentation, type segment has highest potential due to increasing research and development by key market players for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis treatment. For instance, in November 2021, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, in collaboration with LEO Pharma A/S, a pharmaceutical company, started a clinical trial for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The trial is expected to complete in October 2023.

Cross Sectional Analysis of Global Cell Therapy Market:

Among type, the autologous type segment is dominant in North America due to the adoption of organic growth strategies such as product approvals by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the forecast period. For instance, On September 6, 2022, Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, announced that it had received an approval from European Commission for Tecartus, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Key Market Takeaways:

Global cell therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period due to the increasing expansion of manufacturing facilities by the key market players. For instance, in December 2021, BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that it had established a new manufacturing facility in Sunnyvale, California, for the expansion of its cell therapy product candidates across the company’s therapeutic pipeline

Among therapy type, the mesenchymal stem cell therapy segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the market due to increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2022, BioCardia Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a first-in-human Phase II clinical trial of its Neurokinin-1 receptor positive allogeneic human mesenchymal stem cell (CardiALLO cell therapy) therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure.

Among type, the autologous segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the market due to increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities such as European Commission over the forecast period. For instance, on 4 May 2022, Novartis AG, a pharmaceutical company, announced that it had received approval from the European Commission for Kymriah, an autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma in adults. Follicular lymphoma is an incurable malignancy in which patients often relapse despite treatment with several lines of therapy.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cell therapy market include Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd., Medipost Co. Ltd., Nipro Corporation, BioCardia, Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, Organogenesis Inc., Novartis AG, Vericel Corporation, Allogene Therapeutics Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma Inc.), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TiGenix)

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5413

Market Segmentation:

Global Cell Therapy Market, By Type: Autologous Allogeneic

Global Cell Therapy Market, By Therapy: Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy Fibroblast Cell Therapy Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapy Other Therapies

Global Cell Therapy Market, By Application: Musculoskeletal Malignancies Cardiovascular Dermatology and Wounds Other Applications

Global Cell Therapy Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Bovine Plasma Market, by Grade (Technical and Standard), by Origin (U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and Others (Brazil, Mexico, etc.)), by Application (Cell Culture Media, Vaccine Production, Drug Discovery, and Others (Forensic Studies, in vitro diagnostics, etc.)), by End User (Biopharmaceutical Industry, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others (Diagnostic Laboratories, Forensic Laboratories, etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

GMP Protein (E. coli) Contract Manufacturing Market, by Product Type (Cytokines, Growth Factors, Enzymes [DNA polymerase, Protease, Trypsin, Nuclease {Benzonase, Cas9 Nucleases, and Others}, IVT Enzymes, and Others] Hormones, Antigens, and Others), by Application (Gene Therapy and Cell Therapy), by Method (In-Vivo and Ex-Vivo), by End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, and Others) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Flow Cytometry Market, by Technology (Cell Based, Bead Based), by Product Type (Analyzer, Sorter, Reagent & Consumables), by Application (Research, Clinical, Industrial), by End User (Hospitals, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Research Laboratories), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

U.K. Cell and Gene Therapy Research Challenges Market, by Therapy Type (Cell Therapy (Stem Cells, T Cells, Dendritic Cells, and NK Cells) and Gene Therapy (Germline Gene Therapy and Somatic Gene Therapy)), and by Indication (Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Immunology, Cardiology & Neurology, and Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com