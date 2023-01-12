Zero Hash appoints industry veteran William Klippel as Vertical Head of Investment Platforms

Klippel brings a wealth of global brokerage industry experience to Zero Hash as they scale their investment platform vertical and accelerate their international expansion

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, an innovative low code, API-first B2B2C crypto-as-a-service platform, has appointed William Klippel as their new Vertical Head of Investment Platforms. Klippel joins the company after nearly two decades of holding key positions across the global brokerage industry. Most recently, Klippel orchestrated the international expansion of Capitalise.ai as their Global Head of Sales and previously held various senior positions across GAIN Capital, GTX, and FOREX.com.



Zero Hash offers investment platforms API-first technology and turnkey regulatory infrastructure to seamlessly embed crypto products natively into their own trading platform. Leading investment platforms leverage Zero Hash’s platform to unlock new revenue streams, attract new customers and increase stickiness with existing customers. Zero Hash today powers a number of leading investment platforms including tastytrade (now owned by IG Group) and TradeStation .

“We’re thrilled to have Will on board,” said Edward Woodford, CEO of Zero Hash. “His extensive experience within the brokerage industry will continue to strengthen Zero Hash’s position as the default infrastructure provider for investment platforms.”

William Klippel, Vertical Head of Investment Platforms at Zero Hash said, “Zero Hash has built a crypto-as-a-service platform already trusted by leading investment platforms. I’m excited to be joining the team to build on the great progress they have made in the sector and to drive its growth globally.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its affiliates, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and more. Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC. Zero Hash Australia Pty Limited is registered with AUSTRAC with DCE registered provider number 100804170–001.

