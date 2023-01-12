Emtek Announces New Product Introductions and Kickoff Event Co-Hosted With Rue Magazine at KBIS 2023

The design-focused hardware company presents new products pushing style and trend barriers

/EIN News/ -- IRWINDALE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emtek, a leading decorative hardware company based in Los Angeles, announces today the debut of new home hardware products for the first time at the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023.

The dedicated exhibition space at KBIS (booth N2005) will feature Emtek's vast variety of hardware products across door hardware/accessories and cabinet hardware. Following the success of Emtek's Hardware Bar at KBIS 2022, visitors will once again be able to participate in a visual, interactive sample-ordering experience, where they can mix and match their own Emtek Select lever, knob or cabinet hardware to order. The 2023 Hardware Bar helps to highlight the range of customization options available and allows visitors to take home their customized hardware sample, free of charge.

The new Emtek product highlights at KBIS 2023 include an expansion of Emtek's acclaimed Select Collection, including new Select Cabinet Knobs and Edge Pulls, as well as Select Key-In Levers available in seven finishes that can be mixed and matched, including several limited-edition finishes like Pewter, Matte White, and Rose Gold.

Additional product highlights include the new Riviera Cabinet Hardware Collection, Timeless Classics Cabinet Hardware Collection, and Mix-Match Thumbturn Privacy Bolts with a clever indicator to let you know if the door is locked. Emtek hardware will be on display at the Emtek booth, incorporated into kitchen vignettes showcasing the vast customization options available across Emtek's cabinet knobs, door handles, and more.

"Continuing our mission to position hardware as a core facet of the design process, we are expanding our Select Collection — which is unique to Emtek — to offer an even broader array of customizable levers, knobs, edge pulls, and appliance pulls," says William Zhang, Director of Design & Product Innovation at Emtek. "In addition to our expanded Select Collection hardware, we are continuing to expand our product offerings to include new and innovative designs that push the boundaries of hardware styles and capabilities."

In addition to Zhang, visitors have the opportunity to meet with members of Emtek's executive team on-site, including Jason Chau, President of Emtek & Schaub, and Steve Kamp, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Emtek will also be co-hosting a Design and Construction Week Kickoff Celebration with Rue magazine publisher Danny Seo and Editorial Director Kelli Lamb on Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. on-site at the Emtek booth. Visitors will be able to pick up a copy of the book "Home with Rue: Style for Everyone," written and signed by Kelli Lamb, as well as enter a drawing to win one of a variety of "Door Prizes," including beauty and skincare products, luxury watches, gift cards and more.

To see Emtek's complete product portfolio, visit emtek.com or your local Emtek dealer.

