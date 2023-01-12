Local Anesthesia Drugs Market is estimated to be US$ 8.5 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market, By Drugs Type (Bupivacaine, Lidocaine, Benzocaine, Ropivacaine, Prilocaine, Chloroprocaine, and Other Drug ), By Application ( General Surgeries, Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgeries, Others), Route Of Administration (Inhalation, intravenous, Others), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Local anesthesia is a drug that does not cause pain sensation, local anesthesia means that a small part of the body is numbed and the person remains fully conscious during the procedure, while general anesthesia means that the person is completely unconscious and unaware of the procedure. A temporary loss of sensation in a small part of the body due to special drugs called anesthetics, the patient remains awake but has no feeling in the part of the body treated with the anesthetic. Local anesthetics can be given or injected into the skin to relieve pain during medical, surgical or dental procedures. Anesthetics are used to numb specific areas of the body (local and regional anesthesia) or to render a person unconscious during a procedure such as surgery (general anesthesia) and to avoid pain, local anesthesia numbs only a small area of tissue for a minor procedure.

An anesthetist or doctor only administers local anesthesia to the part of the body that involves the medical procedure, people may also receive sedatives, which reduce stress levels and increase calmness. Together, anesthesia and sedation enable the doctor or surgeon to perform the procedure without pain or discomfort. Local anesthesia is usually used for minor procedures that can be completed in a short amount of time and when a person can return home the same day. Drugs used as local anesthetics suppress pain receptors known as nociceptors, preventing them from sending pain impulses to the brain, some frequently used local anesthetics are benzocaine, lidocaine, novocaine, tetra Caine.

Propofol, etomidate, and ketamine are intravenous sedative-hypnotic agents commonly used for general anesthesia, while adjuvant agents (e.g., opioids, lidocaine, midazolam, and volatile anesthetics) are often used to supplement the primary-secondary anesthetic effects. Local anesthetic drugs are chemical compounds that produce anesthesia by inhibiting nerve ending stimulation or blocking conduction in peripheral nerves. They are commonly available as topical creams or administered by injection or spray during minor surgery, biopsies, dental care, labor and delivery, and delivery. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases requiring multiple procedures, such as cochlear implantation, laparoscopic colectomy, laparoscopic hysterectomy, secondary hip replacement and knee replacement, is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Local anesthesia is in high demand in the treatment of patients infected with Covid-19 due to its advantages and reduced risk of viral transmission.

Further, various factors such as increasing number of surgeries, new approval of local anesthetics and increasing use of local anesthetics in post-operative pain are driving the growth of local anesthetics market.

The report “Local Anesthesia Drugs Market, By Drugs Type (Bupivacaine, Lidocaine, Benzocaine, Ropivacaine, Prilocaine, Chloroprocaine, and Other Drug ), By Application ( General Surgeries, Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgeries, Others), Route Of Administration (Inhalation, intravenous, Others), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

Key Highlights:

In January 2022, Laboratoires Thea SAS, Europe's leading independent pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of eye care products, entered into an agreement to purchase seven branded ophthalmic products from Acorn Opening Company LLC.

In September 2022, Pacira BioSciences, Inc., an industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, announced positive topline results from a Phase 3 study of EXPAREL as a single-dose femoral nerve block in the adductor canal for postsurgical regional analgesia in total knee arthroplasty patients.

In March 2021, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced a voluntary nationwide recall of three lots of Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection, USP (10 mg/ml).

Analyst View:

Anesthesia drugs are most important in surgery, local anesthesia involves numbing a part of the body using a drug called a local anesthetic, and these drugs can be used to treat painful conditions, prevent pain during a procedure or operation, or reduce pain after surgery. The anesthetic solution temporarily inhibits the transmission of nociceptive nerve impulses, thus allowing the pain-free delivery of dental treatment. Local anesthesia is a safer alternative to general anesthesia because it does not stress the body as much as general anesthesia, requires less medication, and recovery from the procedure is often faster. Innovation in the Local Anesthesia Drugs Market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in Anesthesia Drugs that are more efficient to use.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Local Anesthesia Drugs Market, By Drugs Type (Bupivacaine, Lidocaine, Benzocaine, Ropivacaine, Prilocaine, Chloroprocaine, and Other Drug ), By Application ( General Surgeries, Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgeries, Others), Route Of Administration (Inhalation, intravenous, Others), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market accounted for US$ 6.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 8.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2%. The Local Anesthesia Drugs Market is segmented based on drugs type, application, and route of administration, end user and Region.

Based on Drugs Type, Local Anesthesia Drugs Market is segmented into Bupivacaine, Lidocaine, Benzocaine, Ropivacaine, Prilocaine, Chloroprocaine, and Other Drug.

Based on Application, Local Anesthesia Drugs Market is segmented into General Surgeries, Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgeries, Others.

Based on Route of Administration, Local Anesthesia Drugs Market is segmented Inhalation, intravenous, others.

Based on End User, Local Anesthesia Drugs Market is segmented into Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

By Region, the Local Anesthesia Drugs Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Local Anesthesia Drugs Market:

The prominent players operating in the Local Anesthesia Drugs Market includes, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Septodont, Baxter International Inc., Sagent Pharmaceutical, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Aspen Pharmacare, Mylan. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market, By Drugs Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Bupivacaine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Lidocaine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Benzocaine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Ropivacaine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Prilocaine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Chloroprocaine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Other Drug Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market, By Application Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

General Surgeries Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Plastic Surgery Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cosmetic Surgeries Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market, By Route Of Administration Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Inhalation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Intravenous Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market, By End User, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hospital Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

