FLYR Labs Appoints Kelley Michalik as Chief Marketing Officer

Public Company Marketer Brings Expertise in High-Growth Technology to FLYR

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR Labs , the pioneer of The Revenue Operating System®, today announced the appointment of Kelley Michalik as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting to founder and CEO Alex Mans.



“Kelley brings a wealth of marketing experience and know-how to FLYR, including an impressive track record leading high-performance teams in rapidly growing organizations,” said Mans. “Her proven ability to build bridges between sales, product, and marketing teams will be a tremendous asset to FLYR as we continue to scale the company and revolutionize commercial optimization for travel and transportation.”

Michalik joins FLYR after serving as CMO at Alight Solutions, a cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, where she helped evolve the company’s brand. As CMO, Michalik oversaw Alight’s first broad-scale brand campaign and, during the company’s 2021 IPO, helped shift the company’s communications strategy to that of a publicly operated firm.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to join the great team at FLYR during an exciting period of growth,” said Michalik. “Alex and team have an ambitious vision for the company, and I can’t wait to get started partnering across the organization to unify our brand, product portfolio, and thought leadership to help take FLYR to the next level.”



Prior to Alight Solutions, Michalik worked at AON Hewitt, where she developed the company’s first demand-generation program, driving more than $30M in pipeline revenue in the program’s first quarter alone. Earlier in her career, she helped IBM Global Services re-engineer its sales and solutioning processes for the central region, ultimately expanding that process to all of North America.

Having held a variety of roles in marketing, product, and operations, Michalik will help FLYR position itself for further growth, accelerating its ability to help travel and transportation leaders overcome the dynamics of an ever-changing industry that has struggled to evolve its relationship with technology.

About FLYR Labs

FLYR Labs, the pioneer of The Revenue Operating System, is focused on the relentless application of advanced and intuitive technologies that help transportation leaders unlock their highest potential. Its clean sheet, vertically integrated platform, brings data, forecasting, pricing, reporting, and simulation capabilities into a “single pane of glass” that informs and automates commercial-wide functions. FLYR’s end-to-end platform enables all commercial decisions and eCommerce experiences, including an internet booking engine (IBE), offer management, customer messaging, customer management, and content management capabilities, resulting in improved revenue performance and digital customer experiences. FLYR Labs is headquartered in California with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Krakow, and Amsterdam. To learn more about FLYR Labs, visit flyrlabs.com or follow @flyrlabs on Twitter and LinkedIn.

