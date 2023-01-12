AbacusNext Announces Key Executive Appointments to Advance Growth Initiatives

Latest additions round out the executive team and advance the company’s commitment taking legal and accounting firms further with modern technology solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading software provider for legal and accounting professionals, announced today the addition of Greg Reynolds as chief technology officer, Arik Moav as chief financial officer and James O’Connell-Cooper as senior vice president of marketing. These latest additions round out the company’s executive team and demonstrate its dedication to taking professional services firms further with modern technology solutions.



Reynolds brings more than 25 years of experience in engineering cloud solutions for the automotive, financial, insurance and benefits industries. Most recently, he served as CTO at Businessolver where he led a significant modernization of the core platform and supported considerable revenue growth.

Newly appointed CFO Moav comes to AbacusNext from GoodRx where he served as senior vice president of finance. Moav led the IPO process as the company went public. He has extensive leadership experience in finance and business development in both B2B and direct to consumer companies in fintech, health care and biotech.

O’Connell-Cooper’s work has spanned the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia and his home country of New Zealand. Prior to joining AbacusNext, he led marketing teams in Australia and the Americas for Xero, a practice management software solution for small businesses and accountants. Xero scaled from 100,000 subscribers to 3.2 million subscribers, became the market leader in Australia and significantly expanded its North American footprint during his tenure.

“We are thrilled to have such respected and industry-leading experts join our executive team,” states Keri Gohman, CEO of AbacusNext. “Our goal at AbacusNext is to grow engaged and purposeful teams within our organization to bring the best solutions to the market for our client base. These additions, along with the rest of the team, set the company up with the leadership and expertise needed to take us further on many levels. We are well poised for the future, and I look forward to all that we will accomplish together!”

To learn more about the executive team at AbacusNext, visit https://www.abacusnext.com/leadership/.

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading software and integrated payments solutions provider, delivering best-in-class cloud applications to over 10,000 legal and accounting firms. Leveraging deep industry expertise and a comprehensive product portfolio spanning practice management, document automation and integrated payment processing, AbacusNext is committed to empowering firms to improve operational and financial performance. Products include Zola Suite, AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, OfficeTools, HotDocs and Abacus Payments Exchange (APX). To learn more, visit abacusnext.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for AbacusNext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afad7d3c-f21c-4bb4-a3cc-7302742da91a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8980056a-3466-42d6-9cb9-46ae4aa5ff38

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4532f531-2f3a-44b9-a568-4aedd8b03dd3