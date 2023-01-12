Submit Release
Laborde Marine Acquires Two Deepwater Supply Vessels and Expands Fleet Under Management

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laborde Marine Management, LLC, (“Laborde Marine” or the “Company”) announced today that it has acquired two 240-foot deepwater DP-2 offshore supply vessels (“OSVs”) from L&M Botruc Rental, Inc. and has expanded its fleet of managed vessels.

The SHELLEY LAB and GIBSON LAB will fully support deepwater activities in the Gulf of Mexico and are SOLAS certified. One of the vessels is currently operating under contract while the other is completing routine shipyard inspections and maintenance prior to becoming available for energy industry support later this month.

In addition to the acquisition, the Company has recently assumed the management of the 190-foot deepwater DP-2 crewboat NORTHSTAR INDEPENDENCE and the 210-foot DP-1 OSV CAPT WOODROW. In total, Laborde Marine now has 34 vessels either owned or under management.

Ashton Laborde, President of the Company, commented “We are pleased with our most recent fleet additions, and we remain focused on delivering safe, dependable vessel support to meet the growing demand of our customers in the Gulf of Mexico. Along with the four new vessels we are also very pleased to welcome 43 new employees to our Laborde Marine family. With the highest level of skill, knowledge, and experience, it’s our exceptional people that help us deliver the best services to our growing customer base. The offshore energy industry is in the early stages of what we believe will be a multi-year growth phase. We intend to continue to provide leading vessel support, with an uncompromising commitment to safety, as we sustainably grow our fleet into the future.”

About Laborde

Laborde Marine Management, LLC is based in New Orleans and owns or operates a fleet of vessels which service the offshore energy industry and other marine support activities.

LabMar Ferry Services, LLC (LFS) is an affiliate of Laborde Marine Management, LLC and it operates the ferry service which includes two ferry lines in the New Orleans area on behalf of the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority.

For information contact Ashton Laborde at (504) 582-2185.


