Iveda Announces $1.5 Million Utilis Smart Pole Deployment in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Enabling A True Smart City Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Iveda is setting the standard for smart city technologies worldwide

Mesa, Arizona, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda ® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI video and sensor technologies, today announced the launch of a $1.5 million project for Utilis Smart Pole technology in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, equipping the country’s largest harbor city with critical IoT infrastructure for smart city deployments. Utilus brings Iveda technology––including video surveillance, AI-based video analytics, IvedaSPS (smart power system), and IvedaPinpoint (location-based trackers and smart sensors)––together in a centralized platform, which is integrated into existing infrastructure for true smart city implementations. Utilis’ smart, multi-purpose poles will help Kaohsiung solve a myriad of urban challenges, from improving parking and traffic management and charging electric vehicles, to detecting and notifying officials about street flooding, all through real-time data and alerts.

Today’s modern cities all have light poles through which power flows; Iveda’s technology enables local governments to tap into the existing power to equip cities with Utilus capabilities. With Iveda Pole Gateway and IvedaSPS, the system acts as a microgrid, providing power to mission critical infrastructure as needed. Once light poles are equipped with Utilus, they are able to communicate with one another, establishing a network that provides distributed video surveillance with AI video search technology and remote management of local devices such as trackers, water and electrical meters, valves, circuit breakers, and sensors.

“As we dive into 2023, we’re seeing more municipalities lean into rapid development of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart city technologies. Automation is the way of the future and Iveda’s Utilus smart poles add to the foundation of physical infrastructure necessary to deploy critical smart city functions,” said David Ly, CEO and founder of Iveda. “Integrating smart street poles with multiple functional benefits will open doors for safer and sustainable modern development and construction of our cities and communities. As the supplier of Utilis, Iveda is enabling Kaohsiung to be at the forefront of true smart city innovation, they will be a showcase both nationally and globally.”

Utilus consists of a smart power management and wireless mesh communications network with WiFi, 4G, and 5G small cell capabilities, plus other wireless protocols as required. Additionally, Utilus includes an energy storage battery system for continuous operation and backup in the case of multiple power outages. Kaohsiung’s Utilus smart pole deployment will include:

At the bottom: Iveda’s Smart Pole Cabinet which includes power meters from investor owned utility (IOU) or current power companies, power distribution panels, fiber distribution box (FDB), small modular reactor (SMR) which will automatically convert AC to DC for sensitive electronics, dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM)/IoT Gateway/PoE Switch support for TSN, Layer 2 and 3 LAN, and backup battery. The bottom of each Utilis pole will provide all-in-one management of power and data.

Iveda’s Smart Pole Cabinet which includes power meters from investor owned utility (IOU) or current power companies, power distribution panels, fiber distribution box (FDB), small modular reactor (SMR) which will automatically convert AC to DC for sensitive electronics, dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM)/IoT Gateway/PoE Switch support for TSN, Layer 2 and 3 LAN, and backup battery. The bottom of each Utilis pole will provide all-in-one management of power and data. In the middle : The city will have the ability to scale as required with the flexibility to add AI cameras, environmental sensors, advertising/messaging displays, intelligent/autonomous traffic sensors, etc.

: The city will have the ability to scale as required with the flexibility to add AI cameras, environmental sensors, advertising/messaging displays, intelligent/autonomous traffic sensors, etc. At the top: 5G small cell antennas with IP65 service cabinets.



As cities continue to grapple with the increasing need for cellular network densification in the form of 5G and future 6G small cells, smart poles are an imminent and crucial part of smart city evolution. Utilis use cases span from the reduction of emergency response time and the improvement of city services, to air quality monitoring and crime and hazard protection for residents. Smart Poles will also help cities like Kaohsiung address growing environmental concerns while providing key monetization opportunities for local municipalities.

Iveda is eager to assist governments around the globe in setting and adopting standards for smart pole implementations through direct practical knowledge and first to market experience. Iveda anticipates replicating these early successes throughout other major cities around the world, empowering them on their journeys to become smarter cities.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protects the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.

+++++