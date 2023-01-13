Asambe! South African Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 With UPG Biashara

Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant - Launch image UPG Biashara - Apply Winner DDG Grant Winner DDG Grant

South Africa has an advantage in #UPGBiashara. It is a priority country for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. https://upglive.org/upgbiashara.

Asambe! South Africa has dynamic entrepreneurs and two of them won cash grants through UPG Biashara in the past year. And so we are thrilled to welcome South Africa again as a priority country!” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Africa has an advantage in UPG Biashara and South Africa is a priority country for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 500 fortunate entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. The initiative is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. The Extended Deadline to apply is 15 January 2023 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara “Asambe! South Africa has dynamic entrepreneurs and two of them won cash grants through UPG Biashara in the past year. And so we are thrilled to welcome South Africa again as a priority country! There is a great chance that a South African entrepreneur will also win funding thanks to the inspiring Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global.As a priority country, South African entrepreneurs will enjoy priority in the selection into the Class of 2023 of UPG Biashara. Once accepted, they will obtain significant support in their entrepreneurship journey, learning both hard and soft skills. The Class of 2022 of UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs benefitted from: 50 classes, 70 hours of class time, 39 instructors, 137 LIVE pitches and CASH grants! All free. They will also expand their network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from over 50 countries, across all world regions. In addition, South African entrepreneurs also enjoy priority status with the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.The Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities, with a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs. The Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is as inclusive as it is inspiring. Most grantees will win a minimum of USD 5,000 to be invested directly into their businesses. Some entrepreneurs will win higher amounts up to the maximum of USD 20,000.“Diamonds Do Goodbelieves that by supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all. In addition to our support for entrepreneurship in natural diamond mining areas in Africa, we are pleased to include South Africa in 2023”, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodIn 2022 there were 20 finalists from 8 countries and a total of 10 UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs won cash grants through the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. The winners came through several competitive rounds, including a series of “Shark Tank” style pitches. The Grand Grant prize of $20,000 was won by UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Mirriam Margret Mothibe from Botswana. Mirriam Margret Mothibe is the founder of I 99 Farms - a business in the agricultural and poultry industry. She is passionate about agribusiness and has also acquired relevant skills for the same. The Honourable First Lady of Botswana H.E. Mrs. Neo Masisi announced Mirriam as the winner at a ceremony held on Nelson Mandela Day.Lisa Von Benecke, a certified UPG Biashara entrepreneur from South Africa, won USD 5,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Lisa is an electrical engineer with a passion for innovating for impact. She is the sole founder of a green technology start–up called LC Dynamics, which aims to bridge the gap in accessing clean and affordable energy in South Africa through innovative products and data-driven systems.“Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is a great initiative and I am honored to be supported by them. I believe the grant funding will enable my company to test our products with the market and grow to the next phase of the start-up journey.”- Lisa Von BeneckeUPG Biashara Entrepreneur Pamela Buthelezi, who also hails from South Africa, has made her country proud by winning USD 5,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. She is an award-winning female tech entrepreneur, Tag Your Delivery founder and Edipam Group's director. Pamela is currently pursuing her teaching profession with the University of South Africa (UNISA). “Winning the USD 5,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant came at an opportune time to boost my company's working capital needs, particularly in the area of marketing. This will certainly boost our market reach. I plan to extend my market reach to the semi-rural markets where through feasibility studies, I found that there is a market need. There is a digital gap that exists and my goal is to bridge that gap and uplift our semi-rural communities to embrace online technology.”- Pamela ButheleziAs a priority country in 2023, entrepreneurs from South Africa now have a strong advantage to be selected into the Class of 2023 of UPG Biashara and also to be among the 2023 finalists and eventual winners of the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Note to Editors1. Learn more about UPG Biashara and apply: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara 2. Learn more about Diamonds Do GoodGrant: https://upglive.org/DDG-Grant 3. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGBiashara, #DiamondsDoGoodGrant4. More about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us 5. Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination 6. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

Launch of UPG Biashara and Launch of DDG Entrepreneurship Grant