Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size Worth USD 145.7 Billion by 2030 at 22.20% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Information By Product & Service, Application, End User and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size was valued USD 39.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 145.7 billion by 2030 at 22.20% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

Mobile applications are used by healthcare mobility solutions to provide patients with the finest healthcare possible. They aid patients in readily exchanging healthcare reports and data with healthcare practitioners, allowing patients to get treatment for their issues quickly. This saves time and lowers the cost of healthcare overall. They support the patient in monitoring their blood sugar levels, heart rate, and other bodily functions. The market for healthcare mobility solutions is directly benefiting from the digitalization and rising use of smart devices. The market for healthcare mobility solutions is expanding as a result of several other factors, such as the growing impact of social media on healthcare, growing demand for point-of-care treatment and diagnosis, growing emphasis on personalized medicine, rising public awareness of the potential advantages of healthcare management, and a patient-centered approach.

The scope and applicability of pricey and essential business and clinical solutions are rising in the healthcare industry. As a result of enabling the medical world to adopt a measured approach, lowering healthcare costs, and lessening the consequences of the healthcare and nursing labor shortage, mobility has emerged as a critical innovation for the healthcare industry. It generally involves developing applications while adhering to regulatory standards and leveraging cutting-edge technology. To provide users with greater experiences, it keeps growing. They can improve all levels of service and productivity while lowering reaction times. Some of the benefits of the mobile healthcare solution include applications that improve patient care and mobility while also raising productivity levels.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 145.7 Billion CAGR 22.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Service, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing data security issues and adoption of connected healthcare devices low battery life of mobile computers and reimbursement policies

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Competitive Landscape:

The imperative companies in the healthcare mobility solutions market are:

Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

FUTURA MOBILITY LLC

Infosys Limited

McKesson Corporation

Omron Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Philips Healthcare

AT&T, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Codecube

FuGenX Technologies

SAP SE

Wipro Limited

Zebra Technologies Corporation

[x]cube LABS

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

As one of the first industries to incorporate cutting-edge mobile technology into its products and services, the healthcare sector is undergoing a substantial transformation. The sector of patient care administration is anticipated to see a high CAGR over the projection period due to the need for ongoing monitoring and expanding patient concerns. The growing burden of chronic diseases and the aging population on healthcare payers and providers, the implementation of proposals to shift risk from payers to providers, and the identification of government initiatives to increase patient-centric care are the main forces behind the patient care management segment.

Healthcare providers were able to get over the majority of their challenges by rapidly realizing the benefits of the mobile-enabled application. The health industry has previously encountered many challenges, such as remote locations, rapidly rising overhead expenses, and complicated regulatory standards, all of which have substantially impacted its total services. To support the economy, the healthcare sector had to overcome these challenges. The development of mobile technology opened the way for a practical but forward-looking strategy. They use several technologies to create mobility solutions.

Market Restraints:

However, the battery problems of mobile computers, data security issues, lack of reimbursement policies, and several cost issues are restraining the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 has a big effect on the entire healthcare sector. The architecture uses deep learning (DL) and smart connectivity sensors for intelligent decision-making. The intelligent system uses individual patient status tracking, which also offers trustworthy, cost-effective healthcare services. The use of telemedicine and cloud-based technologies in healthcare grew during COVID-19. As a result, COVID-19 greatly impacts the market for healthcare mobility solutions. Shortly, it is also projected that the benefits of using these products, such as meeting consumer demand, improving patient participation in the healthcare delivery system, and safe information interchange, would contribute to the increase.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes mhealth and enterprise mobility management.

The market includes mobile applications, mobile devices, and enterprise platforms by product and service.

By end-user, the market includes payers, hospitals and clinics, laboratories, and patients.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Regional Insights

The highest market share belongs to North America, which can be mainly ascribed to a higher adoption of online services and a higher number of smartphone users, both of which are expected to boost the industry's growth over the projection period. With the introduction of mHealth and its apps that help individuals in effective personal health management, medicine in the North American region is witnessing good trends. On the contrary, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will be the most attractive throughout the projected period. The rising adoption of mhealth apps by healthcare practitioners and increased end-user awareness are to credit for this.

Some of the main factors propelling the market for healthcare mobility solutions include the quick uptake of tablet and smartphone inventions in healthcare systems, advanced connectivity to ensure the expanded accessibility of treatment modalities, the elevated emphasis on patient-centric agility, the reliable permeation of cellular connections like 2G and 3G, and better pricing of mobility solutions contributing to the streamlined workflow.

