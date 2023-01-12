RegTech Market is estimated to be US$ 57.5 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

RegTech Market, By Component (Solution & Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Technology (Cloud Computing, Predictive Data Analysis, Data Transfer Protocols, Natural Language Processing, Semantics/Graph Analysis, Biometrics, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Other Technologies), By Application (Anti-money Laundering & Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Risk and Compliance Management, Identity Management, & Regulatory Reporting), By End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, Healthcare, FinTech Firms, IT &Telecom, Public Sector, Energy & Utilities and others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegTech is the management of regulatory processes in the financial industry through technology, RegTech's core functions include regulatory oversight, reporting and compliance. It consists of a group of companies that help businesses comply with regulations efficiently and at low cost. Regtech, or RegTech, includes a group of companies that use cloud computing technology software-as-a-service to help businesses comply with regulations more efficiently and less expensively, RegTech is also known as regulatory technology. Regtech companies collaborate with financial institutions and regulatory bodies using cloud computing and big data to share information, cloud computing is a low-cost technology that allows users to quickly and securely share data with other organizations. While a bank acquiring large amounts of data may find it too complex, expensive and time-consuming, a RegTech firm can combine a bank's complex information with data on past regulatory failures and predict potential risk areas that a bank should focus on. By creating the analytics tools these banks need to successfully comply with the regulatory body, regtech firms save the bank time and money, the bank also has an effective tool to comply with regulations set by financial authorities. Regtech works in various areas of the financial and regulatory space, many of the projects that regtech automates include employee surveillance, compliance data management, fraud prevention and audit trail capabilities. A RegTech business may not collaborate with any financial institution or regulatory authority as it may have different goals and policies than other parties. For example, a regtech that tries to detect credit card fraud in digital related to the online activities of its employees or the Securities and Exchange Commission whose current tissue may increase insider trading activities. RegTech works by automating repetitive tasks: monitoring transactions, risk and regulatory changes in real-time, generating reports; and by alerting compliance personnel to potential fraudulent activity to focus on higher-value work instead. RegTech broadly to include any technology and/or software designed to address regulatory changes and help companies understand and comply with regulatory requirements. Regulatory technology is a new important subset of the FinTech ecosystem that offers solutions to challenges in the regulatory and compliance sector of the industry. Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance industries, along with the growing trend of digitization across the globe, is one of the major factors positively impacting the market. Additionally, the increasing incidence of fraudulent activities on the Internet is leading to data and financial loss, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

The report “RegTech Market, By Component (Solution & Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Technology (Cloud Computing, Predictive Data Analysis, Data Transfer Protocols, Natural Language Processing, Semantics/Graph Analysis, Biometrics, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Other Technologies), By Application (Anti-money Laundering & Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Risk and Compliance Management, Identity Management, & Regulatory Reporting), By End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, Healthcare, FinTech Firms, IT &Telecom, Public Sector, Energy & Utilities and others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

Key Highlights:

In March 2022, the London Stock Exchange Group announced a strategic investment and long-term partnership with Flow, a platform that connects investors with private companies, a partnership that enables them to support private companies with the capital they need to grow and positions them to innovate in trade and post trading activity.

In July 2022, Fenergo, a leading provider of digital customer knowledge and customer lifecycle management solutions, launched its services in Mexico to offer solutions to address the rise in money laundering cases, greater oversight by regulatory authorities and organizations' over-reliance on manual processes.

In October 2022, RegTech Company GBG launched a no-code onboarding solution, GBG GO, a third-generation simple, cloud-hosted solution that enables businesses of all sizes to verify new customers.

In April 2021, IBM announced a definitive agreement to acquire Turbonomic, an application resource management and network performance management software provider based in Boston, MA. The acquisition will give enterprises full stack application visibility and management, enabling them to use AI to optimize resources including containers, virtual machines, servers, storage, networks and databases to ensure efficiency and reduce costs.

Analyst View:

RegTech is important because it can help reduce the cost and time for organizations to meet regulatory compliance obligations. By combining data with expert insights from compliance officers, machine learning helps RegTech software quickly and accurately detect complex cases of money laundering and terrorist financing, reducing the time required for regulatory compliance software to perform complex analyzes and caciques. RegTech uses several cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, machine learning, which ensure companies are more effective in reaching regulatory compliance, Regtech has helped reduce the risk of human error by automating processes. It is only RegTech that can keep pace with new regulatory laws and continuously support compliance. Being in the specialty services sector, it offers risk management solutions tailored to industries and jurisdictions. Innovation in the RegTech Market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in RegTech that are more efficient to use.

Request Free Sample COpy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5047





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “RegTech Market, By Component (Solution & Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Technology (Cloud Computing, Predictive Data Analysis, Data Transfer Protocols, Natural Language Processing, Semantics/Graph Analysis, Biometrics, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Other Technologies), By Application (Anti-money Laundering & Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Risk and Compliance Management, Identity Management, & Regulatory Reporting), By End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, Healthcare, FinTech Firms, IT &Telecom, Public Sector, Energy & Utilities and others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/RegTech-Market-5047

Key Market Insights from the report:

RegTech Market accounted for US$ 8.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 57.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 28.7%. The RegTech Market is segmented based on component, deployment type, technology, application, end user and region.

Based on component, the RegTech Market is segmented into Solution & Services.

Based on deployment type, the target market is classified into On-Premises and Cloud.

Based on technology, the RegTech Market is segmented into Cloud Computing, Predictive Data Analysis, Data Transfer Protocols, Natural Language Processing, Semantics/Graph Analysis, Biometrics, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Robotic Process Automation, and Other Technologies.

Based on application, the target market is classified into Anti-money Laundering & Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Risk and Compliance Management, Identity Management, & Regulatory Reporting.

On the basis of Based on end user, the RegTech Market is segmented into Banks, Insurance Companies, Healthcare, FinTech Firms, IT &Telecom, Public Sector, Energy & Utilities and others.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of RegTech Market:

The prominent players operating in the RegTech Market includes, IBM Corporation, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Deloitte, London Stock Exchange Group, Infrasoft Technologies, MetricStream, NICE Ltd., Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ascent Technologies Inc., and Hummingbird RegTech, Inc. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

RegTech Market, By Component Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Solution & Services Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

RegTech Market, By Deployment Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

On-Premises Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cloud Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

RegTech Market, By Technology Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Cloud Computing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Predictive Data Analysis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Data Transfer Protocols Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Natural Language Processing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Semantics/Graph Analysis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Biometrics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Blockchain Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Machine Learning Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Deep Learning Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Robotic Process Automation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Other Technologies Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

RegTech Market, By Application Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Anti-money Laundering & Fraud Management Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Regulatory Intelligence Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Risk and Compliance Management Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Identity Management Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Regulatory Reporting Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

RegTech Market, By End User, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Banks Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Insurance Companies Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Healthcare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

FinTech Firms Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

IT & Telecom Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Public Sector Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Energy & Utilities Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Request Cutomization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5047

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse for Related Reports:

1. Business Process Management Market, By Component (Solution and Service), By Functionality (Human Resource, Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, and Operation and Supply Chain Management), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Government and Defense, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, and Manufacturing), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

2. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market, By Business Process (Human Resource Management, Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, Customer Service and Support, Procurement and Supply Chain, Operations, and Others), By organization (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Application (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Ecommerce and Retail, Healthcare, Government, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

3. Trade Finance Market, By Product Type (Guarantees, Letter of Credit, Documentary Collection, Supply Chain Finance, and Others), By Services Providers (Banks, and Trade Finance Houses), By Application (Energy, Finance, Transport, Power Generation, Healthcare, Metals and Non Metallic Minerals, Renewables, and Others), – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2030

Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com