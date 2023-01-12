Conduent Launches Digital Solution to Help Pharmas with Faster and More Effective Product Commercialization

/EIN News/ -- IntelliHealth module for healthcare provider engagement brings technology-driven virtual sales models for emerging and established pharma organizations



Analytics, AI, machine learning and experienced professionals enable hyper-personalized omnichannel engagement with healthcare professionals

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, today announced the launch of the IntelliHealth module for healthcare provider engagement. This new module is an end-to-end solution to help pharma organizations improve access to, and increase engagement with, healthcare professionals to drive focused pharmaceutical sales and marketing. IntelliHealth enables pharma organizations to power faster and more effective product commercialization with advanced analytics, omnichannel communication and experienced sales professionals and medical science liaisons. The robust platform delivers highly flexible hybrid engagement models that enable pharma organizations to reduce risk, manage costs and gain competitive advantages while driving ROI across the full life cycle of a drug therapy.

Pharma organizations are quickly adapting to the new normal where face-to-face contact to educate healthcare providers (HCPs) on established and emerging drug therapies has given way to remote interactions. The HCP now dictates when interactions occur across a variety of communications channels. IntelliHealth is built on state-of-the-art modular architecture and application programming interfaces that integrate with other third-party services to drive omnichannel engagement from drug launch to maturity with measurable outcomes across the product lifecycle. The next-generation technology is matched with the company’s proven experience in delivering emergent campaigns, via remote and digital engagement, to create a seamless experience for HCPs.

“Physicians and clinicians now determine when and how they engage, and new brands are quickly coming to market to increase competition across multiple therapy classes. Our pharma clients require HCP engagement models that advance their brands in a fast-changing and complex landscape,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent. “Hybrid commercialization models are now essential and the IntelliHealth module for healthcare provider engagement offers pharma leaders a complete, technology-enabled solution to customize, scale and execute their go-to-market strategies with enough agility to sustain long-term brand awareness.”

Conduent has helped pharma organizations launch and maintain brands for more than 30 years. The company serves seven of the 10 largest pharma and life sciences organizations with focused solutions including patient access services, hub programs, global medical information and sales and marketing services that span the product life cycle. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com/industry/healthcare/pharmaceuticals-and-life-sciences/.

