LBMC LAUNCHES FOUNDATION ENHANCING ROBUST, LONG-RUNNING INVESTMENT IN COMMUNITY OUTREACH

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, Tenn, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, today announced the launch of the LBMC Cares Foundation as part of its longstanding tradition of giving back to the community. The LBMC Cares Foundation further strengthens the firm’s robust community outreach programs, including its annual Lending Hands initiative launched in 2017 as a way for team members to volunteer at area nonprofits during company time around the holidays.

LBMC Cares Foundation funding will focus on three primary categories – behavioral health, children and youth, and domestic violence prevention services - based on feedback from team members. Service projects will remain broader in scope as the firm continues its active hands-on volunteer program each year. The LBMC Cares Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 organization that will support nonprofit organizations with 501(c)3 status.

“While giving back to the community has been part of our DNA since we were founded more than 35 years ago, the foundation allows us to have an even greater impact on our communities, in both donation dollars and time. We are honored to be able to continue to empower and uplift the communities we serve, further strengthening our commitment to giving back to those in need,” said Suzanne Reed, chief marketing officer of LBMC.

The LBMC Cares Foundation is also a win for LBMC’s team members, many of whom are involved in community outreach themselves. “We created a foundation board and service committee comprised of members from all levels of the organization, providing additional leadership opportunities for team members across the enterprise. Each year, LBMC team members volunteer hundreds of service hours at nonprofits across our markets. The foundation and accompanying service committee allow our team members to have a voice in the types of organizations we support while offering more opportunities for growth and development,” said Reed.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a Top 35 firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. LBMC has more than 750 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today offers a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its client base. LBMC is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, information security and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.lbmc.com.

