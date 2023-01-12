Duck Creek Technologies heads to California for CoreLogic’s customer conference, INTRCONNECT

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to be a sponsor of CoreLogic’s INTRCONNECT event that begins on January 17 through January 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

INTRCONNECT plans to unite over 700 senior insurance property executives from the nation’s top carriers, everyone in the restoration supply chain, and industry thought leaders to share knowledge and discuss opportunities to better serve customers. Through its relationship with CoreLogic®, a leading provider of property intelligence solutions, Duck Creek puts property data and analytics that enable real-time decision-making at the fingertips of our joint customers. Underwriters, claims professionals, risk managers and reinsurers have the potential to get a complete view of hazard insights and answers to their critical questions before, during and after the incidents.

“We’re looking forward to discussing the benefits of our strong alliance with carriers during CoreLogic’s upcoming INTRCONNECT event,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “Through our collaboration with CoreLogic, we are committed to delivering the most compelling Homeowner’s and Commercial Property insurance solutions through a modern core system technology in 2023 and beyond.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, a leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

