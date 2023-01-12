Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,031 in the last 365 days.

SABESP - MATERIAL FACT - Election of Chief Executive Officer

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions of Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Material Fact dated December 30, 2022, on this date, the Board do Directors elected Mr. André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes to the position of Chief Executive Officer, replacing Mr. Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga Junior.

Mr. Mendes has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Production Engineering from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from PUC-Rio, an MBA in Public-Private Partnerships and Concessions from Fundação Escola de Sociologia e Política de São Paulo, and has certifications CGA, from ANBIMA, and CP³P-F, from APMG International. Mr. Mendes was Chief Financial Officer of Akad Seguros (2022), New Business Executive Officer of Iguá Saneamento (2019-2021), an independent consultant for Climate Bonds Initiative (2020-2021) and worked at BNDES (2003-2019) where he held several positions. Mr. Mendes has long experience in capital markets, with emphasis on infrastructure finance, public-private partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new business structuring.

Additionally, pursuant to §2º of Article 8 and in accordance with Article 12 of the Bylaws, Mr. André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes will be a member of the Board of Directors while he holds the position of Chief Executive Officer.

The Company thanks Mr. Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga Junior for his commitment and significant contribution during the period in which he performed his duties as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+ +55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

You just read:

SABESP - MATERIAL FACT - Election of Chief Executive Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.