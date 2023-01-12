SABESP - MATERIAL FACT - Election of Chief Executive Officer
SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions of Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Material Fact dated December 30, 2022, on this date, the Board do Directors elected Mr. André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes to the position of Chief Executive Officer, replacing Mr. Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga Junior.
Mr. Mendes has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Production Engineering from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from PUC-Rio, an MBA in Public-Private Partnerships and Concessions from Fundação Escola de Sociologia e Política de São Paulo, and has certifications CGA, from ANBIMA, and CP³P-F, from APMG International. Mr. Mendes was Chief Financial Officer of Akad Seguros (2022), New Business Executive Officer of Iguá Saneamento (2019-2021), an independent consultant for Climate Bonds Initiative (2020-2021) and worked at BNDES (2003-2019) where he held several positions. Mr. Mendes has long experience in capital markets, with emphasis on infrastructure finance, public-private partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new business structuring.
Additionally, pursuant to §2º of Article 8 and in accordance with Article 12 of the Bylaws, Mr. André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes will be a member of the Board of Directors while he holds the position of Chief Executive Officer.
The Company thanks Mr. Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga Junior for his commitment and significant contribution during the period in which he performed his duties as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+ +55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br