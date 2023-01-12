Vertical Farming Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 | Aerofarms, Agrilution, GrowY, V-Farm

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "Vertical Farming Market 2023 analysis by Market (Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Constraints, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Size, Share and Outlook"

This research report focuses on the Vertical Farming Market. It examines market size, demand estimates, market trends, and growth drivers. In addition to the competitive marketplace and meaningful and measurable profiles, the study offers market data breakdowns by type, application, company, and region.

The global vertical farming market size was valued at USD 11,548.10 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.30% from 2022 to 2030.

A Detailed overview of the industry, including definition, applications, and innovation, is followed by a look at the global players currently in the game. It identifies the leading players in the market and analyzes each one's unique circumstances against the global landscape. The report includes aspects of the Vertical Farming market related to Covid-19 and post-Covid.

The Vertical Farming Market Report 2023- 2030 is a reliable source for statistical surveying that will significantly speed up your business. In addition to discussing SWOT and Porter's 5 factors, the study also analyzes vital information like Expenditure, Costs, Income, and End-Clients.

A wide list of players was considered in the survey; including a mixed bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes;

◘ Signify Holding (PHILIPS)

◘ Aerofarms

◘ Sky Greens

◘ IGS limited

◘ Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

◘ Freight Farms

◘ Agrilution

◘ American Hydroponics

◘ Urban Crops Solutions

◘ Vertical Farm System

◘ Gronska stadsodling ab

◘ V-Farm

◘ GrowUp Farms Ltd

◘ Vertical Future Ltd

◘ SweGreen

◘ Jones Food Company

◘ InFarm

◘ Agricool

◘ Future Crops

◘ GrowY

◘ Intelligent Growth Solutions Limited

Market Estimation:

Market size estimations involved an in-depth study of product features, technology updates, geographic presence, product demand, sales data (value or volume), historical year-on-year growth, and others. Other approaches were also utilized to derive market size and forecasts. Where no hard data was available, we used modeling techniques in order to produce comprehensive datasets. A rigorous methodology has been adopted, wherein the available hard data are cross-referenced with the following data types to produce estimates:

Detailed Segmentation:

By Growth Mechanism

◘ Aeroponics

◘ Hydroponics

◘ Aquaponics

By Structure

◘ Building-based Vertical Farms

◘ Shipping Container-based Vertical Farms

By Component

◘ Lighting

◘ Climate Control

◘ Sensors

◘ Other Components

By Crop

◘ Tomato

◘ Berries

◘ Lettuce and Leafy Vegetables

◘ Pepper

◘ Cucumber

◘ Microgreens

◘ Other Crop Types

Regional Outlook:

Each factor based on geographies and other parts is shown in the report on the global Vertical Farming market. The aspects that are affecting the request globally are described in this report. The United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and many more nations are taken into account in the report. In North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other places, the request has seen exceptional growth.

Drivers & Trends

The Vertical Farming Market estimations were deduced through thorough exploration and hypotheticals grounded on being motorists and trends. As a consequence, the exploration study works as a clearinghouse for analysis and data on all aspects of the request, including operations, geek analysis, unborn eventuality, new developments, and more. Several implicit growth factors and troubles are analysed in order to have a strong handle on the total assiduity.

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Vertical Farming Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Vertical Farming Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Vertical Farming Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Vertical Farming Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Vertical Farming Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Vertical Farming Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Vertical Farming Market?

