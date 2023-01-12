WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES INDUSTRY LEADER THOMAS J. FITZGERALD AS ITS NEW RETAIL BUSINESS PRESIDENT

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the U.S., announced today that it has recruited industry leader Tom Fitzgerald as the new president for its retail business. In this newly created role, Fitzgerald will have oversight of World’s retail insurance distribution business and will leverage his extensive broking experience focused on value-added services and best-in-class placement outcomes. His expertise in successfully growing and improving operations that lead to superior customer experiences, increased employee satisfaction, and ultimately, predictable and sustainable firm expansion, will prove invaluable for World’s clients, business partners and employees.

“After conducting an extensive national search, we are thrilled to welcome Tom to the World team as our new retail business president,” said Rich Eknoian, World’s chief executive officer and founder. “As we move into 2023, it is perfect timing for Tom to bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to our rapidly growing retail business. His strong industry relationships and in-depth industry knowledge will no doubt make a positive impact for our insureds and carrier partners alike.”

“It’s an exciting time to join World and to support the upward trajectory of the firm,” said Tom Fitzgerald, president of World’s retail business. “I look forward to leading the expansion of the already well-established retail business in response to the ever-changing market dynamics and economic landscape.”

Fitzgerald comes to World with more than 30 years of leadership experience in the commercial insurance brokerage space where he has specialized in building teams and solutions to support long-term growth and profitability. For the past three years, he has been the president of specialty and commercial business at QBE North America, as well as a member of the firm’s North America Executive Committee. Prior to QBE, Fitzgerald spent 28 years at broking giant Aon Corporation, most recently as its chief executive officer of Aon broking where he led all operations globally. Prior to that, he was chief executive officer of Aon’s U.S. retail operation where he led more than 5,500 colleagues to become the preeminent retail broker in the U.S.

Fitzgerald holds an M.B.A. from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, and a B.A. in Finance from Drake University. He also holds industry designations for the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and the Associate in Risk Management (ARM).

Fitzgerald will assume his new role at World during the first quarter of 2023.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 175 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal.

Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com