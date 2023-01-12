Talkspace Named One of Built In’s Best Hybrid Places to Work in 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) – the leading online behavioral health company – was named one of Built In ’s 2023 Best Hybrid Places to Work .



The broader, annual awards program, now in its fifth year, includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“Talkspace is proud to be recognized amongst such a diverse list of companies committed to fostering an innovative, kind, and collaborative workplace. As a remote company that offers quality mental health services virtually, we especially recognize how critical it is to encourage meaningful employee connections and build a culture of empathy and wellness,” said Andrea Cooper, Chief People Officer of Talkspace.

Talkspace offers its full-time employees generous PTO, wellness stipends, retirement benefits, comprehensive medical plans, and free access to all Talkspace and Lasting products.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including live video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited, asynchronous text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covered approximately 86 million lives at September 30, 2022, through our partnerships with insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com .

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.