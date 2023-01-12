Submit Release
AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended 2022 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, AppFolio will host a conference call on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j4kdio9f. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1a3bcda7808844f6982d79643cf7929a, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events.

Disclosure Information
AppFolio uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor AppFolio’s Investor Relations website in addition to following AppFolio’s SEC filings, public conference calls, press releases, and webcasts.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Lori Barker
ir@appfolio.com


