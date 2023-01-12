Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,752 in the last 365 days.

Vor Bio to Present at B. Riley Securities’ 3rd Annual Oncology Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate virtually in B. Riley Securities’ 3rd Annual Oncology Conference.

B. Riley Securities’ 3rd Annual Oncology Conference – Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Time: 12:00 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available following the conference.

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Vor Bio to Present at B. Riley Securities’ 3rd Annual Oncology Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.