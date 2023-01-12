Ambiq Named IoT Semiconductor of the Year in IoT Breakthrough Awards for the 2nd Time

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq® today announced that, for the second time, it has been selected as the winner of the “IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year” award in the seventh annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today. Ambiq won the same award in 2021.



Ambiq's breakthrough products include a diverse family of System on Chips (SoCs), enabling sophisticated computing, sensing, Bluetooth connectivity, advanced graphics, and AI processing - all at a small fraction of the power consumed by other products. Nearly 200 million IoT devices, including wearables, hearables, always-on voice-command remote controls, gaming controllers, smart home security, and advanced industrial automation, are using Ambiq at the core of their products.

"Ambiq has been growing and making a measurable impact for 13 years, we have consistently delivered record-low-power technology platform and processor solutions for IoT endpoint devices," said Fumihide Esaka, the chairman and CEO at Ambiq. “We are incredibly pleased to accept this award from IoT Breakthrough for our SoCs’ breakthrough performance and contribution to the semiconductor industry."

“Connectivity between a broad range of devices is the promise of IoT, and lower power connectivity can advance this possibility with technology designed to empower devices that are constrained by power demands. Devices, no matter their size, need to be able to operate autonomously for long periods of time while consuming little power,“ said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Ambiq's ultra-low-power platform and solutions drive the semiconductor industry and the entire IoT ecosystem to rethink their design architecture and processes to tackle the same power consumption restraints that have prevented AI from running on battery-powered endpoint devices. We’re thrilled to recognize Ambiq as the ‘IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year” for 2023.”

About Ambiq

Ambiq’s mission is to enable intelligent devices everywhere by developing the lowest-power semiconductor solutions to drive a more energy-efficient, sustainable, and data-driven world. Ambiq is a pioneer of ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions based on the proprietary and patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT®) platform. SPOT provides a game-changing, multi-fold improvement in energy efficiency for our end customers’ electronic products. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide develop products that run for weeks (rather than days) on a single charge, while delivering a maximum feature set in compact industrial designs. Ambiq’s goal is to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices, using Ambiq’s advanced ultra-low power system on chip (SoC) solutions. Ambiq has shipped more than 150 million units as of April 2022. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com .

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Contact

Charlene Wan

VP of Branding, Marketing, and Investor Relations

cwan@ambiq.com

+1.512.879.2850

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aef4c311-ea87-49cf-9271-042ffcbe88cb

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20105e38-5a2f-4f58-a376-c805650ee46b