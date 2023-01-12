Submit Release
Team Georgia Elite Makes Strong Showing at 2022 Army Bowl

— National College Evaluation Camp NCEC
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Army Bowl was a showcase of talent for Team Georgia Elite, with both the 8th and 7th grade teams finishing in second place with a controversial loss. This marked the first year that middle school All-Americans participated in the tournament, and it was a memorable experience for the students, who had the opportunity to visit colleges and meet with coaches at Jackson State, Alabama, and Southern Methodist University (SMU).

The team would like to extend their gratitude to their platinum sponsors – Murphy Grant Outlet, Hero Athletic Wear, and Elite Talent Sports – for their support and contributions to the trip. These sponsors have consistently demonstrated their commitment to supporting young athletes and helping them reach their full potential. In addition, the team would like to thank their gold sponsors – Precision Turf, Sterling Deaerator Co, Lights over Atlanta, and Yummy Brothers Cookies – for their generosity and support. These companies have played a vital role in helping the team to succeed and reach their goals.

Finally, the team would like to recognize their silver sponsors – Hunter Rae Real Estate, Sapp Construction, Christopher Conowal PC – for their contributions and commitment to the team. Without the support of these sponsors, the team would not have been able to participate in the Army Bowl and have such a successful showing.

The team also wants to recognize the hard work and dedication of their coaching staff, who worked tirelessly to prepare the team for the Army Bowl. This includes the Organizer Derrick Tatum, State Director; Robert Tossie Assistant State Director; Jarrell Sheffield, Assistant State Director; Duane Dennis, Regional Director for Gwinnett; Jerry Jarrard, Regional Director for North Cobb; and Eddie Gary, Regional Director for Middle GA.


The 8th-grade coaching staff included:

● Brandon Henry, Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator

● Jasen Ward, Offensive Line

● Lawrence Williams, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs

● Ocie Kirk, Wide Receivers

● Roger Grimmett - Running Backs

● Jarell Sheffield - Quarterbacks

● Mike Morais - Offensive Line

● Joe Rush - Defensive Line

● Jerry Jarrard - Linebackers

7th Grade Staff include:

● Chad Parker - Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator

● Vic Beasley - Defensive Coordinator/D Line

● Duane Dennis - Receivers

● Mike Vanscoy - Linebacker

● Jermaine Wilson - Defensive Back

● Norman Parker - Offensive Line

6th grade Staff include:

● Brandon Davis - Head

● Jasen ward - Wrs

● Shai Scott - Offense

● Jeremiah Garrison - Defense

● Rashad Bridges - Specials

● Tye Smith - Defensive Backs

● Quinton Ramsay - Linebackers

The team looks forward to continuing their involvement in the off-season and is excited for the return of the best week in football.

Team Georgia Elite Makes Strong Showing at 2022 Army Bowl

