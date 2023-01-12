CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins Market to Surpass at 7.1% CAGR During 2022 - 2030 By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising technological advancements in product design of copolyester hot melt adhesives is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins Market Size – USD 356.68 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Rising demand from the packaging industry and automotive applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global copolyester hot melt adhesives and resins market size was USD 356.68 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand from the packaging industry and automotive applications and rising consumer interest towards sustainable ecological alternatives, as well as technological advancements in product design of copolyester hot melt adhesives and resins are key factors driving market revenue growth.

One of the most common types of synthetic resins, copolyester hot melt adhesives and resins are built from copolyester polymers. These polymers enable development of resins and adhesives with various but distinct physical properties and performance specifications, depending on their composition and design. Adhesives made of hotmelt copolyester are solid at ambient temperature, liquefy when heated, and solidify again when cooled. They are thermoplastic adhesives that are entirely non-volatile, can withstand high temperatures and have a high chemical tolerance to water and plasticizer movement. Companies, such as Bostik, creates and manufactures its own copolyester polymers and can offer hotmelt copolyester adhesives in a variety of forms for every application method.

Flexible food and medical packaging, can coatings, and metallized paper packaging all benefit from saturated copolyester resins. They can also be used as raw ingredients or additives in various flexible packaging applications, including foiled primer, pre-print priming, printing ink, overprint varnish, and foil coatings. Adhesives have only recently begun to contain Polyurethane (PUR) foam and other copolyesters, which are extensively used in packaging, woodwork, and shoes. They are more stronger and flexible than traditional hot melt adhesives and resistant to a wide range of heat conditions, making them ideal for substrates that are challenging to bind. However, one of the significant challenges hindering market revenue growth is high costs of copolyester hot melt adhesives and resins, stringent government regulations as well as lack of standardization. Purchase of air-cleaning equipment is now mandated by law to maintain compliance with acceptable emission levels. Flame bonding of PUR foam becomes considerably more expensive when maintenance and purging media disposal charges are added.

Furthermore, a recent trend in this market is growing consumer preference for sustainable ecological alternatives. Increased use of hot-melt adhesives has increased awareness of their cumulative environmental impact. Many biodegradable hot-melt adhesives have been developed to alleviate environmental concerns. From a scientific, environmental, and financial standpoint, researchers are thinking of replacing flame-bonded PUR construction with thermoplastic copolyester adhesives and nonwoven fabrics. Moreover, synergism of nonwoven structures made of polyester fibers makes recycling easier, possible to comply with sustainable environmental directives, and provides opportunities to lower disposal costs. Conventional seat cushions and headliner materials have already been swapped out for thermoplastic copolyester hot melt adhesives and nonwovens.

Bostik, Henkel Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, ROWAK AG, Guangzhou Wei Wang Hot Melt Adhesive Technology Co., Ltd.., 3M, Dow Inc., Avery Dennision Corporation, Sika AG, and Eastman Chemical Company.

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are listed as the regions segmented (MEA). Based on regional analysis, it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate from 2023 to 2030. The introduction of non-fungible tokens in the area is just one of several recent developments that can be linked to the region's explosive growth. The non-fungible token is gaining acceptance in a number of Asia-Pacific nations, including China, India, and Japan. On the other hand, in terms of regional segmentation, North America raked in the most money from the non-fungible token market. The region is expected to experience market growth due to an increase in digital art, robust development, and cryptocurrency adoption.

Emergen Research has segmented the global copolyester hot melt adhesives and resins market based on application, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Packaging

Textiles & Fabrics

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Polymer Films & Rolls

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Retailers

E-Commerce Platforms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The E-Commerce platforms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Consumers are turning to e-commerce websites to purchase from a large selection of options and take advantage of offers and discounts to avoid the inconvenience of physical shopping. E-commerce is changing the way that people buy and sell baby products, including training diapers. E-commerce websites have several benefits over other types of sales channels, in terms of product accessibility, affordability, transportation patterns, and many other important elements. This trend has been further intensified by the outbreak of pandemic. Consumers started to gravitate toward internet buying as a result of self-quarantine and social isolation practices. In addition, growth is also being supported by presence of numerous major international packaging companies, including Amcor, International Paper Company, and Crown Holdings, among many others, which significantly drives revenue growth of this segment.

The automotive segment is expected to register a steadily fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Majority of decorative fabrics used for interior trim elements, with exception of carpets, are made of polyester. They are more comfortable when the back is filled with upholstery material, while preferred material is polyurethane foams due to its high resilience. From a quality, ecological, and financial standpoint, it is beneficial to replace flame-bonded PUR construction with thermoplastic copolyester adhesives and nonwoven fabrics. In the upcoming years, thermoplastic copolyester adhesives will become more prevalent in automotive applications. Copolyesters are well-liked goods even in price-sensitive markets due to their great cost/performance ratio. The synergistic effect of nonwoven structures made of polyester fibers makes recycling easier, provides opportunities to lower disposal costs as well as ensure environment-friendly standards of developing automotive parts and foam, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rising product launches by major companies in terms of product development of various types of products made of copolyester hot melt adhesives and resins, government regulations on sustainable packaging using biodegradable thermoplastic copolyester reins as well as increased funding and partnerships between major companies introduced by the government.

