Compression Therapy Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Growing prevalence of sports accidents and injuries is a significant factor driving global compression therapy market revenue growth

Compression Therapy Market Size – USD 2.99 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Increasing number of orthopedic and spinal surgeries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global compression therapy market size is expected to reach USD 4.77 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 5.2% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Clinical evidence favoring adoption of compression therapy in target condition management is a major factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, poor blood flow, often known as Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), is a frequent ailment treated with compression treatment. According to research, CVI affects between 25% and 40% of women and 10% to 20% of males. Compression stockings and athletic clothing are becoming increasingly prevalent. Compression treatment increases performance, decreases post-exercise discomfort, and lowers risk of blood clots in athletes, hence driving market revenue growth.

The Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Compression Therapy industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Compression Therapy market along with crucial statistical data about the Compression Therapy market. The research study provides historical data from 2019 to 2020 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On 10 June 2022, Normatec 3 by Hyperice, the latest generation of iconic Normatec series, which utilizes dynamic air compression to promote everyday health and help in faster recovery, improved training, and optimal performance, was introduced by Hyperice, a worldwide high-performance wellness brand. Scientific studies have shown that using Normatec after exercise can lower pain sensitivity and muscular tiredness while also improving range of motion.

The compression garments segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to their broad application portfolio, including varicose veins, edema, and DVT, as well as proven use in key markets for the therapy of various chronic diseases. For example, compression garments have become increasingly popular in sportswear. Compression garment efficacy, safety, pressure distribution, and retention are key factors that have a significant influence on user’s health. They've been employed in treatment of chronic venous disease, scar care, orthopedic supports, sportswear, and body sculpting. As a result, above factors are expected to drive market revenue growth of this segment.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

3M, Arjo, Biocompression Systems, Essity Medical Solutions, Cardinal Health, Convatec Inc., DJO, LLC., Juzo, Paul Hartmann AG, and Sanyleg Srl.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global compression therapy market based on product, technique, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Compression Garments

Compression Stockings

Compression Bandages and Wraps

Others

Compression Pumps

Compression Braces

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Static Compression Therapy

Dynamic Compression Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Varicose Vein Treatment

Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment

Lymphedema Treatment

Leg Ulcer Treatment

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Pharmacies & Retailers

Hospitals & Clinics

E-Commerce Platforms

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Compression Therapy market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Compression Therapy market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Compression Therapy market.

Radical Highlights of the Compression Therapy Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Compression Therapy market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Compression Therapy market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

