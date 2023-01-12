Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. Announces Launch of Online Therapy

The new program, which builds on Field Trip’s clinically proven ketamine therapies, will provide people with a non-ordinary approach to psychotherapy

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (TSX-V: FTHW) ("Field Trip" or the “Company”), a global leader in the delivery of psychedelic therapies, today launched Field Trip Online Therapy, a unique approach to psychotherapy that leverages contemporary talk therapy, integrative wellness tools and insights derived from being one of the largest global providers of psychedelic-assisted therapies.



The new offering marks a milestone as the first of Field Trip’s services to be accepted by major insurance providers and is covered by Aetna, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Oxford, United Healthcare, and Oscar Health.

Field Trip Online Therapy will provide a new level of care, not only for anyone seeking therapeutic support to heal their mind, body, and spirit but also for people looking to integrate insights and learnings from ketamine infusions or other psychedelic experiences.

Each session will be 53 minutes long and will include talk therapy and additional holistic wellness practices including breathwork, somatic release, visualization, and meditation. Every therapist providing therapy through the program will have completed a proprietary psychotherapy training program developed by Field Trip that leverages knowledge and learnings derived from its network of psychedelic-assisted therapy clinics.

“We are delivering unparalleled mental health results for people who complete our ketamine-assisted therapy,” said Ronan Levy, Chairman and CEO of Field Trip. “At the same time, we know that ketamine therapies are not for everyone. That is why I’m thrilled to introduce our Field Trip Online Therapy program. It brings the unique insights our team has learned from providing psychedelic therapies and translates them into an offering that reaches a wider audience of people, at a time when they need it most.”

The program comes at a time when the increased need for mental health care is putting a strain on psychologists nationwide. In a recent study conducted by the American Psychological Association, six in 10 practitioners reported that they no longer have openings for new patients, nearly half (46 percent) said they have been unable to meet the demand for treatment and nearly three-quarters (72 percent) have longer waitlists than before the pandemic.

“Our therapists are holistic and integrative and trained in psychedelically-supportive practices and they approach care in an open, compassionate, connected, and non-judgemental manner,” added Sabina Pillai, Director of Psychotherapy Services at Field Trip.

Field Trip Online Therapy is now available in New York with plans to roll out to additional states throughout 2023. Clients will have access to easy self-scheduling through the Field Trip Platform. For more information, visit https://www.fieldtriphealth.com/ .

About Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.

With a large global community of psychedelic-interested people, proprietary psychedelic therapies that generate transformative results for people in the treatment of mental health conditions and a brand and share of voice that is reaching millions of people, Field Trip is a center of gravity for the psychedelic renaissance.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com , https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl .

