At a CAGR of 6.9%, Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size Worth USD 12.88 Billion in 2030

Market Trends – Rising occurring of sleep apnea and presence of significant market participants in the North America region

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sleep apnea devices market size is expected to reach USD 12.88 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.9% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing patient pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea is a major factor driving market revenue growth. For example, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), is the most common kind of sleep-disordered breathing, which affects 37% of men and 50% of women.

However, it is estimated that 80% of OSA sufferers go undiagnosed and hence untreated. African Americans, Hispanics, and Pacific Islanders are also more prone than white population to have sleep apnea. Demand for sleep apnea devices is rising as a result of large number of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients and increasing prevalence of this disease.

As well as new entrants in the Sleep Apnea Devices market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major companies in the global market report include ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., SomnoMed.com, Oventus, Compumedics Limited, Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG., Drive DeVilbiss International, and BMC.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Sleep Apnea Devices market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

On 18 October 2021, Candid established a strategic alliance with Vivos Therapeutics, a company that treats obstructive sleep apnea , to provide patients with a comprehensive whole-mouth treatment for OSA. This strategic alliance will deliver an adult-specific solution for detecting and treating OSA, as well as orthodontic therapy from the same provider network.

The therapeutic devices segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing number of reported patients seeking treatment in sleep clinics, including CPAP therapy and design of new digital technologies, which are intended to make therapy setup and night usage easier for patients, while also assisting physicians in providing care more effectively.

The global Sleep Apnea Devices market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Sleep Apnea Devices sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sleep apnea devices market based on type, end-use, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Therapeutic Devices

Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Facial Interfaces

Masks

Full-Face Masks

Nasal Pillow Masks

Nasal Masks

Cushions

Accessories

Oral Applications

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Tongue-Retaining Devices

Adaptive Servo-Ventilators

Others

Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography Devices

Ambulatory PSG Devices

Clinical PSG Devices

Home Sleep Testing Devices

Oximeters

Fingertip Oximeters

Handheld Oximeters

Wrist-Worn Oximeters

Tabletop Oximeters

Actigraphy Systems

Sleep Screening Devices

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

Home Care Settings/Individuals

Regional Bifurcation of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report:

The report encompasses Sleep Apnea Devices market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Sleep Apnea Devices industry

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

