Enteral Feeding Devices Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2022-2030

Shift to enteral nutrition from parenteral nutrition is a significant factor driving global enteral feeding devices market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research's Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market research study is a comprehensive compilation of insightful data on the Enteral Feeding Devices industry. The report conducts extensive research on the factors that have an impact on the expansion of the Enteral Feeding Devices market as well as the expansion of the industry. The report goes into great detail about the benefits and drawbacks of the pandemic for the Enteral Feeding Devices industry. The Enteral Feeding Devices industry's dynamics have changed as a result of economic volatility and disruptions to the supply chain. The report looks at how the pandemic affected the market's most important segments and regions. The report discusses the segmentation of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market and provides an in-depth description of the volume and valuation of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. The Enteral Feeding Devices market scenario for the current period and the anticipated timeline from 2022 to 2030 are all covered in depth in this report. The Enteral Feeding Devices market report provides a comprehensive look at the past, present, and anticipated revenues for each industry vertical, segment, end-use industry, application, region, and industry vertical.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices market size reached USD 12.67 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving revenue growth of global Enteral Feeding Devices market include surge in adoption of smart payment solutions and increased need for cost-effective storage solutions. IoT automates and unifies various processes and activities. Meanwhile, contactless payments enable easy payment processes as they enable customers to pay for products and services using their payment cards connected with RFID technology or other payment devices without the need to swipe, input a personal identification number (PIN), or sign for the transaction. For example, in February 2022, Apple has revealed plans to launch Tap to Pay in various iPhone models. This would enable various merchants using iPhones in the U.S. to smoothly and securely transact using Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets. In addition, contactless payments are done using devices, such as fobs and wearables. Wearable contactless payment devices, such as smartwatches, smart rings, key fobs, and others, are connected directly to the customer\'s bank accounts and function in a similar manner as a regular debit card, allowing payments at any merchants store that accepts contactless transactions. The tap-and-go payment method allows merchants more safe and error-free payment options. One of the primary restraint for market revenue growth is complications associated with enteral feeding devices. Possible complications include peristomal infection, leakage, inadvertent tube removal, tube obstruction, tube fracture, tube displacement, peritonitis, aspiration pneumonia, hemorrhage, gastric mucosa overgrowth, and mortality. Electrolytes, vitamins, trace elements, and water deficit or excess are examples of metabolic disorders. Patients receiving artificial assistance should be observed regularly as a consequence, especially considering the danger of developing refeeding syndrome.

The Enteral Feeding Devices research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Enteral Feeding Devices market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Enteral Feeding Devices market landscape.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Fresenius Kabi AG, Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., AVNS, Cardinal Health, BD, B. Braun SE, CONMED Corporation, Cook, and Moog Inc

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

Standard Tubes

Standard Gastrostomy Tubes

Standard Jejunostomy Tubes

Standard Gastrojejunostomy Tubes

Low-Profile Tubes

Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes

Low-Profile Jejunostomy Tubes

Low-Profile Gastrojejunostomy Tubes

Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

Nasogastric Feeding Tubes

Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes

Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes

Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Administration Sets

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Adults

Pediatric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Oncology

Head & Neck Cancer

Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancer

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Others

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Enteral Feeding Devices market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

