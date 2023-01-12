Medical Exoskeleton Market Supply Chain Analysis, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of individuals with physical disabilities & subsequent rise in demand for effective rehabilitation approaches is a significant factor driving

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergen Research Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Report provides an industry-wide analysis of the Medical Exoskeleton market, including the most important factors influencing the sector's expansion. The Medical Exoskeleton market report provides a vivid description of the current trends as well as a wide range of growth opportunities, key drivers, constraints, challenges, and other crucial aspects. Additionally, the report takes into account a variety of market dynamics, which in turn provide the leading players in the Medical Exoskeleton industry with numerous opportunities for growth. The most recent research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that have an impact on the growth of the global market from 2022 to 2030.

The global medical exoskeleton market size is expected to reach USD 6.25 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 45.0% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Large investments in the development of exoskeleton technology is driving revenue growth of the medical exoskeletons market. For instance, exoskeleton developer Wandercraft secured USD 45 million in Series C funding. Wandercraft is situated in Paris. The cash will be used by the business to develop and market a personal exoskeleton for use in the outdoors and at home, as well as hasten the introduction of Wandercraft's Atalante rehabilitation exoskeleton in the U.S. Atalante is a lower-body exoskeleton that can balance itself and mimics how individuals walk. In 2017, the business started the exoskeleton's clinical trials. In 2019, many drugs received Conformité Européene (CE) marking. With the use of the company's hands-free function, the exoskeleton is made to enable the wearer to move their upper body and torso without restriction. Exoskeletons are used to help physical therapy patients move more quickly and comfortably. One major factors, which could restrain revenue growth of the market is regulatory difficulties in obtaining approvals for medical exoskeletons. The manufacturer's technical design expertise and skills can be crucial during the testing of the product. Exoskeletons designed for medical use must be closely examined as the breakdown of a piece of medical equipment can have devastating consequences. Only a few standards are currently applicable to the exoskeleton industry. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acknowledges the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards that are appropriate for the relevant industries, and only products that have gained regulatory clearances can be marketed. Despite substantial advancements, users of powered lower-limb exoskeletons still have trouble navigating uneven or slippery surfaces. Users rotating while carrying products run the risk of easily exhausting themselves since the prototype cannot manage it yet.

The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Medical Exoskeleton market demand and supply chains. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape. The Global Medical Exoskeleton Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, Bionik, Rex Bionics Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., B-Temia, Bioventus, Hocoma, and Wearable Robotics srl

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Medical Exoskeleton market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Medical Exoskeleton market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Sensors

Gyroscopes

Microphones

Accelerometers

Tilt Sensors

Force/Torque Sensors

Position Sensors

Others

Actuators

Electrical

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Piezoelectric

Power Sources

Control Systems/Controllers

Others

Software

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Powered

Passive

Extremity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Full Body

The global Medical Exoskeleton market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Medical Exoskeleton sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Medical Exoskeleton Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Medical Exoskeleton in this industry vertical?

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Medical Exoskeleton market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Medical Exoskeleton industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Medical Exoskeleton market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

