Automotive Upholstery Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

North America dominated the automotive upholstery market in the 2018, owing to the high adoption of cars in this region.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Upholstery Market is forecast to reach $7.09 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 6.21% during 2020-2025. One of the major factor driving the market of the Automotive Upholstery is the high demand of in-vehicle comfort and customization of the automotive interiors, by the customers. Moreover, the growing demand of autonomous driving and growing progress towards completely autonomous vehicles is anticipated to uplift the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Upholstery-Market-Research-501054

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the automotive upholstery market in the 2018, owing to the high adoption of cars in this region.

2. The increasing demand of customization of car interiors and growth in the demand of autonomous vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

3. The growing popularity of the light duty vehicles and consequent increase in the adoption of such vehicles anticipated to boost the growth of the market during forecast period.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501054

Segment Analysis:

Fabric Type- Segment Analysis : By the type of fabric, Non-Woven fabric held the largest market share for automotive upholstery, in the year 2018. The growth is clearly depicted by the large number of product launches. The high demand of the organic fabrics and their benefits is one of the most important reason contributing towards the growth of the market during forecast period. In2018, South Korea based “Korea Nonwoven Technology Co. Ltd” launch a new non-woven fabric wipes. The launch of new products is anticipated to increase the adoption of these products thereby contributing towards the growth of the market during forecast period.

Vehicle type- Segment Analysis : By the type of vehicle, Light duty vehicles held the major share in the market of Automotive Upholstery market, in 2018. The growth is majorly attributed to high adoption of the light duty vehicles in the developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K and japan. Also, in developing Countries such as India and China, the adoption of light duty vehicles such as light weight trucks, cars is growing at a fast pace. The adoption of the advanced light duty vehicles in the major parts of the world is anticipated to raise the growth of the market. According to OICA, China held 35%market share in global light duty cars sales in 2017. The high demand and adoption of the new vehicles is anticipated to raise the growth of the market during forecast period.

Geography- Segment Analysis: North America dominated the Automotive Upholstery market with a share of more than 39%, which is followed by APAC. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the high adoption of passenger cars in the countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Cars being one of the major need in almost all the households in the U.S majorly contributes towards the growth of the Automotive Upholstery market in this region during forecast period. With more than 11 million vehicles traveling on the U.S. roads, which is 11.5 % of the total vehicles in the world as reported by the OICA in 2017, is anticipated to uplift the growth of the Automotive Upholstery market during forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top players in the Automotive Upholstery industry are -

1. Lear Corporation

2. Adient PLC

3. Toyota Boshoku

4. Faurecia S.A

Click on the following link to buy the Automotive Upholstery Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501054

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062