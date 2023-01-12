Payment Processing Solutions Market Outlook, and Supply, Key Prospects, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of mobile payment applications is a key factor driving payment processing solutions market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our team of analysts meticulously curated the new Emergen Research publication titled "Global Payment Processing Solutions Market" with readers' comprehension in mind and included a comprehensive database of industry distribution. In order to accurately predict the outlook for the global Payment Processing Solutions market over the forecast period (2022-2030), the report examines both historical and current market scenarios in greater depth. In order to examine the advantages, disadvantages, opportunities, and threats associated with the expansion of various market segments, the study makes use of effective analytical tools like Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis. The reader can get a complete picture of the Payment Processing Solutions market thanks to the report's crucial details, such as the market shares of the major players. The factors that influence the market's overall growth have been highlighted by researchers in their global market analysis.

The global payment processing solutions market size reached USD 46.81 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of mobile payment applications is the key factor driving market revenue growth. Mobile wallets are virtual wallets that exist on mobile devices and allow users to store various payment instruments to make mobile payments. The mobile wallet becomes more popular in recent days, which drives revenue growth of the payment processing solutions market. Mobile payments have the potential to promote and encourage the provision of payment services, particularly person-to-person transfers, but also government-to-person transfers, as well as online and offline purchases of goods and services. Over two billion people use mobile payments across the globe, and millions of people join the internet every year. Mobile payment transactions are growing daily because of the expanding use of smartphones and contactless services. The majority of businesses now prioritize accepting mobile payments, and users favor them as one of their preferred methods of payment. The COVID-19 pandemic is a further factor in the growth of mobile payment solutions. Making payments with a mobile device is quick, simple, and convenient. Users can use a centralized system to make payments and use remittance services because they are not restricted to using traditional payment methods. The underbanked population now has access to banking services due to mobile payments. Worldwide retailers and users are now quickly adopting mobile payment app concepts and accepting payments via PayPal, Apple Pay, AliPay, Samsung Pay, etc. It is a technology that is developing and has done so for several years as a result of changing lifestyles and the expansion of online retailing. In addition, users are more drawn to mobile payments because they constantly offer rewards or discounted offers. According to recent studies, mobile payments in stores increased by 29% in the United States last year. By the end of 2020, 150 million Americans, or roughly 56% of the total consumer population are using mobile payments for in-store purchases. Businesses that accept Apple Pay for payments increased by USD 6 trillion in 2020 compared to 2019.

Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1551

The global Payment Processing Solutions market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Payment Processing Solutions market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

PayPal Holdings Inc., Global Payments Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Wirecard, PayU, Adyen, Visa Inc., Stripe, Inc., Mastercard Inc., Alibaba Group, Google, PhonePe, Amazon, and Paysafe Group

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To learn more details about the Global Payment Processing Solutions Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/payment-processing-solutions-market

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Payment method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Credit Card

Debit Card

E-wallet

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI

Government and Utilities

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Payment Processing Solutions in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Payment Processing Solutions in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Payment Processing Solutions?

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Payment Processing Solutions market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1551

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

http://archive.cym.org/conference/gotoads.asp?url=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-market

https://www2.senwes.co.za/LinkTrack.aspx?i=Facebook&r=Web&c=SocialIcon_Footer&url=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multi-cloud-networking-market

https://middeldatabasen.dk/DeepLinker.asp?url=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/eco-fibers-market

https://coach.intraquest.nl/token/cookie?return=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-performance-additives-market

https://okane-antena.com/redirect/index/fid___100269/?u=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gaming-controller-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Payment Processing Solutions Market Size Worth USD 150.21 Billion in 2030