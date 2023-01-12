Lifeist’s Subsidiary Mikra to Sell CELLF in 5,000+ GNC Stores Across the U.S.

U.S. distribution agreement signed with GNC for Mikra’s flagship product CELLF, making GNC the exclusive distributor for U.S. retail stores and on Amazon at GNC’s channel

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) has signed a distribution agreement with GNC Holdings, LLC (“GNC”) to make GNC the exclusive distribution partner for CELLF and its future derivates in the United States in GNC’s retail stores, at gnc.com and on GNC’s channel on Amazon.com, for an initial 12-month period.



GNC is one of the world’s largest specialty retailers of nutritional products including vitamin, mineral, herbal and other specialty supplements and sports nutrition, diet and energy products. As of January 2023, GNC has more than 5,000 retail locations throughout the U.S. and franchise operations in 42 international markets, as well as offers products online at gnc.com and through its growing Amazon channel.

“GNC is a dream partner to come on board as the first U.S. national retail partner for Mikra’s flagship product CELLF,” said Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra. “GNC is a global leader in health and nutrition, which demonstrates the rapid growth potential of CELLF. We are working hard to ramp up production, ready logistics partners and finalize marketing activities with GNC, targeting for our product to be available for purchase online and in GNC stores across the U.S. in the coming months. We also look forward to expanding our distribution rights for our future product offerings.”

“A fantastic moment for Mikra and Lifeist,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “This distribution deal yields access to over 5,000 retail doors with face-to-face time with millions of GNC consumers for CELLF, and greatly enhances Mikra’s reputation at the perfect time as it looks to release an exciting line of new products in the next few weeks and months. For Lifeist, Mikra’s distribution deal is an important building block toward Lifeist’s profitability and represents large strides in our corporate evolution to wellness.”

CELLF will also be available for sale at gnc.com, on Mikra’s proprietary e-commerce platform wearemikra.com, and through other e-commerce marketplaces besides Amazon. Mikra also retains the ability to sell directly or indirectly outside the United States.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, Australia’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company bringing to market innovative therapies for cellular health.

