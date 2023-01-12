PlantX Life Inc. Retains Law Firm to Review and Assess Legal Options Against Auditors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (“PlantX” or the “Company”), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced retaining a law firm to review and assess legal options against auditors.



PlantX has identified concerns with the delay, preparation, and issuance of the restatement of its fiscal 2021 financial statements and the audit of its fiscal 2022 financial statements. PlantX has retained Kushneryk Morgan LLP to review and assess legal options, including seeking financial recovery, to address the harm caused by the delay, preparation, and issuance of those materials. PlantX will take appropriate legal action against those who are responsible.

Kushneryk Morgan LLP is a boutique law firm in Toronto, Ontario with expertise in corporate commercial litigation and arbitration, securities and other regulatory enforcement matters, special situations and crises, and internal investigations and risk management.

