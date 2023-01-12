Rainbow Realty Group Announces Financing Solutions for Cannabis Businesses
Fund cannabis growing business with financing solutions provided by the Rainbow Realty Group, LLC.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED ESTATE, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rainbow Realty Group is offering financing solutions to people in the cannabis industry to expand, build, and maintain their growing businesses. They have created a model that allows businesses in the cannabis industry to acquire operating capital on the basis of their real estate holdings.
Cannabis business solutions in the USA are still hard to come by, especially from banks and government organizations, but considering the growing nature of the industry, the Rainbow Realty Group has initiated private financing for cannabis businesses.
They offer loans for 10-15 years with an extension period of 5-10 years. One of the biggest advantages of financing with Rainbow Realty Group is that a business gets to operate on their property with zero interference from the lenders. They offer absolute NNN leases and even make tenant improvement allowances.
The only requirement that the Rainbow Realty Group expects a complete ownership of the real estate or have some other real estate ownership, which they can use as a guarantee.
“Rainbow’s mission is to seek high-quality, secured real estate investment opportunities within the US cannabis market.”
The Rainbow Realty Group also offers cannabis mortgage loans through means of ownership interest on the property or through a purchase option on lease. They offer this mortgage at 10-15% interest rates, and can get these loans for about 2-4 years with extensions and pre-payment options. For their mortgage loans, they even offer up to 80% LTV.
When dealing with Rainbow Realty Group, LLC, the option of refinancing a working capital or mortgage loan as and when required to keep updated with the market interest rates. Repayment period can be renegotiated, depending on the market and the conditions of business.
About Rainbow Realty Group, LLC -
Rainbow Realty Group LLC is a non-governmental financing company created specifically for the purpose of providing the cannabis industry with the capital necessary for them to grow and flourish. They are not necessarily an investor in the cannabis industry; rather, they act as a real estate financier, especially for people looking to borrow for the cannabis industry. Rainbow Realty Group LLC is one of the foremost names in the cannabis investment industry in the USA.
Media Contact
Rainbow Realty Group, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn