Rainbow Realty Group, LLC Provides Financial Solutions to Cannabis Businesses Across the Country
New York-based Rainbow Realty Group, LLC strives to help cannabis businesses obtain capital at a time when investments in the industry have dried up.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED ESTATE, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainbow Realty Group, LLC, a real estate financier based in New York, offers financial solutions to cannabis companies across the country. It offers mortgage and sale-leaseback financing to help cannabis businesses obtain capital at a time when investments in the industry have dried up. Those looking for cannabis real estate investment in NY can check out Rainbow Realty Group, LLC.
Businesses in the cannabis industry often find it challenging to obtain capital. Rainbow Realty Group, LLC aims to help bridge that financial gap and allow cannabis companies to grow. It offers capital tied to real estate properties cannabis businesses own. Rainbow does this through two options: Sale-Leaseback Deals and Senior Secured First Mortgages.
The sale-leaseback deal allows cannabis businesses to use the money invested in their property without incurring debt. This helps them reduce balance sheet drawbacks, enjoy tenant improvement allowances, and the term can vary from 10-15 years, with multiple 5 or 10-year extensions available. The mortgage or senior secured first mortgage opportunity enables cannabis operators to have an ownership interest in their property or finance a purchase option in their lease. It is a 2-4 year loan with extension and prepayment flexibility. Businesses in the cannabis industry looking for a reliable cannabis investment can check out Rainbow Realty Group, LLC.
"The federal illegality has made it quite challenging for cannabis firms to obtain capital or means of traditional financing. We at Rainbow Realty Group, LLC work to bridge the financial gap for cannabis businesses across the country and allow them to thrive. We are not a cannabis investor per se, but a real estate financier that works with cannabis tenants and borrowers," the company's rep stated.
"Our management team has about 10 years of experience in the cannabis industry and 60 years of real estate knowledge and experience. We have created a niche, working with cannabis businesses while underwriting the real estate collateral we know best. If you are an interested investor or operator in need of investments, feel free to contact us," the rep added in a statement.
About Rainbow Realty Group, LLC -
Rainbow Realty Group, LLC ("Rainbow") is a real estate financier based in New York. This highly-recommended financial service for cannabis operators works with cannabis tenants and borrowers throughout the United States and strives to bridge the financial gap for cannabis companies in the United States.
