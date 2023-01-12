Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Size Expected To Reach $157 Billion By 2027

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market. As per TBRC’s animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market forecast, the global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market size is expected to grow to $157.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The growth in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is due to the rise in the adoption of companion pets. North America region is expected to hold the largest animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market share. Major players in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market include VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospital, Greencross Ltd., CVS Group PLC., Mars, Inc.

Trending Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Trend

Many veterinary care service providers are adopting big data technologies to provide better treatment for pets, livestock, and animals. This technology is used to diagnose and assess potential diseases. Big data enables veterinarians to identify the diseases affecting cattle and pets in various locations and regions.

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Segments

• By Type: Consultation, Surgery, Medicine, Other Types

• By Animal Type: Farm Animals, Companion Animals

• By End User: Animal Care, Animal Rescue, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Animal hospitals and veterinary clinics refer to a type of premises at which veterinary surgery is practiced but at which animals are not retained overnight, whereas in veterinary hospitals, veterinary surgery is practiced and animals receive treatment and nursing care, and other services include the reception, treatment, and care of animals suffering from disease or injury or in need of surgical or medical treatment or assistance.

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market outlook on animal hospitals and veterinary clinics global market size, drivers and animal hospitals and veterinary clinics global market trends, animal hospitals and veterinary clinics industry major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and animal hospitals and veterinary clinics global market growth across geographies. The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

